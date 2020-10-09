Shawnee Cave Amphitheater to reopen at the end of the month

MURPHYSBORO — Southern Illinois concert-goers will be happy to see another venue opening this month, or in this case, reopening.
The Shawnee Cave Amphitheater has been shuttered for years and with a recent splashy announcement, the venue's new owner, Jeff Parrish, and his business partner, Shane Wade, officially brought the uniquely Southern Illinois spot back to life. Halloween night, jam-grass favorite Yonder Mountain String Band will play a show for a socially distant crowd.
Tucked into the hills along Illinois 127, "the cave," as it’s often called, features a cave as its main stage. The venue was a favorite of locals and touring musicians alike before its closure several years ago. Bob Goodale, better known locally as Cave Man Bob, was the last face of the cave, and was responsible for booking Cave Fest, likely the best-known regular event the venue had, offering up a regular mix of electronic dance music and psychedelic throwbacks.
However, Parrish and Wade said they want to distance themselves as much as possible from the well-known rowdy reputation the spot had in the past. In fact, that is part of why it’s taken more than eight years to bring the business back online. Wade said he and Parrish wanted to “let the cloud pass” before trying to rebuild the venue’s brand.
The welcoming gates for the venue have been closed for years, and Parrish and Wade are excited to open them back up. Both have memories of paddle boating on the property’s ponds as kids and thought Southern Illinois needed the cave to reopen.
“Our dream in five years is to be a destination spot for Southern Illinois,” Wade said.
Fans of the venue will be greeted by familiar sights. The striking cave serves as the amphitheater’s shell, and all around the audience are the beautiful vistas and rolling hills this particular stretch of Southern Illinois is known for.
Support Local Journalism
However, some things have changed. The stage has been expanded, Wade said, using natural stone. He said it was increased to 50 feet by 50 feet, more than enough to meet the requirements of national touring acts. There will also be high-grade artificial turf going in, as well, in places that routinely turned into a wet, muddy mess. The two have also added a gradual 9-foot slope to the floor in front of the stage. The venue will also have a liquor license, something it previously had not had.
Wade and Parrish agreed that this year has been a tough one to consider opening a music venue given the COVID-19 pandemic. But, they said, they are doing everything they can to keep visitors safe for the Yonder Mountain show.
“Right now our spectator safety is (our) number one concern” Wade said.
While the venue can hold 4,000 people, Parrish and Wade said they were limiting ticket sales to 1,000 to make sure people could spread out. To accommodate for this, Wade said they are breaking the seating into “pods” that allow different groups to socially distance themselves while watching the band.
Looking to the future, Wade said they hope to have entertainment of some kind every weekend. It won’t always be big acts like Yonder Mountain String Band — at least, not every week. But, Parrish said, he has ideas for comedy acts, symphonies, high school bands, even movie nights. They are hoping to add an RV park this winter, Wade said, and look to add other attractions, too.
Yonder Mountain String Band will play at Shawnee Cave Amphitheater Oct. 31. A link for ticket purchase can be found through the official Facebook event for the concert at facebook.com/shawneecaveamphitheater.
618-351-5823
On Twitter: @ismithreports
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.