Shawnee Cave Amphitheater to reopen at the end of the month

“Our dream in five years is to be a destination spot for Southern Illinois,” Wade said.

Fans of the venue will be greeted by familiar sights. The striking cave serves as the amphitheater’s shell, and all around the audience are the beautiful vistas and rolling hills this particular stretch of Southern Illinois is known for.

However, some things have changed. The stage has been expanded, Wade said, using natural stone. He said it was increased to 50 feet by 50 feet, more than enough to meet the requirements of national touring acts. There will also be high-grade artificial turf going in, as well, in places that routinely turned into a wet, muddy mess. The two have also added a gradual 9-foot slope to the floor in front of the stage. The venue will also have a liquor license, something it previously had not had.

Wade and Parrish agreed that this year has been a tough one to consider opening a music venue given the COVID-19 pandemic. But, they said, they are doing everything they can to keep visitors safe for the Yonder Mountain show.

“Right now our spectator safety is (our) number one concern” Wade said.