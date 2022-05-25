Shawnee College expands truck driver training program to Metropolis

With semi tractor-trailers zooming by on Interstate 24 in the background, Shawnee Community College broke ground Tuesday to expand the its truck driver training program into Metropolis. The college will now offer truck driving courses at both its main campus near Ullin as well as at the SCC Metro Center in Massac County.

“Truck driving is a program that we consistently run a waiting list on and one that receives continual requests for at our various locations. This expansion will allow us to double the number of students we can admit to the truck driving program and we anticipate being able to serve more than 100 students annually through this expansion,” explained Shawnee Community College Vice President for Academic Affairs Darci Cather during the groundbreaking ceremony.

Cather said the program can be completed in a short time, helping students transition into high-demand, well-paying jobs quickly.

“Students can obtain their commercial driver’s licenses in less than seven weeks and be on the road in less than two months,” she said.

College President Tim Taylor said the expansion not only will better serve students; it also will help the region in an economic sense.

“In Shawnee College’s service area, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity projects an annual need of over 2,000 truck drivers each year for the foreseeable future. This is a high demand occupation,” he said. “By placing the new training center in Metropolis, we hope to accomplish two goals. The first is to spark local investment and new businesses focused on the development of the supply chain business like warehouses, distribution centers and transportation hubs.

“Second,” he continued, “we believe by placing this facility in Metropolis, we will attract people with a passion for this industry who live in western Kentucky.”

Program Coordinator Kelly Jennings said truck driving training totals more than 160 hours of classroom and behind-the-wheel instruction, both on a closed course and many more hours on public roadways. Students also spend time in the college’s state-of-the-art truck driving simulators.

“It’s just like driving a truck,” he explained. “With the simulators, I can put them in scenarios that I couldn't normally put them in everyday life. For obvious reasons, I can’t put them on icy roads or in fog, but with the simulator, I put them on icy roads, foggy roads, rainy conditions, curves and more. They can learn how to go up and down mountains and other things like that that you couldn't normally teach in a regular truck.”

Jennings said he expects expansion efforts to be complete in time for the fall semester.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0