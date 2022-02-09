Shawnee College speaker series gives insight to police work

Shawnee Community College students pursuing law enforcement careers learn about criminal justice not only from classes and texts, but also from professionals thanks to a speaker series.

The series provides a wide range of advice from officers, detectives and others into the classroom.

“I think the speaker series brings great insight to the program. It gives unique and different perspectives,” explained Eric Howard of the college’s Criminal Justice Department. In addition to teaching at Shawnee, he serves as a police officer in De Soto.

Howard said the series features four or five speakers each semester, all from a wide range of law enforcement.

“I try to get people to come in and talk about topics that our students wouldn’t necessarily think were related to law enforcement and to give them a perspective that they didn’t think about,” he said, adding the series is open to members of the public as well as Shawnee students.

“The SCC Criminal Justice Law Enforcement Speaker series has been a great opportunity for our students and community to gain a better understanding of policing in today’s society,” he said.

He said previous speakers have included states attorneys, federal air marshals and directors of shelters for women as well as patrol and correctional officers.

“The speakers bring in a voice of experience,” explained Freeman Johnson, a former guest of the program. Johnson is a retired sergeant who served in the central detective unit for the Bahamas. “Experience goes a long way and students get to hear about it from those who have lived it.”

Johnson said he always tries to share the “big picture” on how law enforcement bodies all tie together in their efforts, citing drug trafficking from the Bahamas to the United States as on example.

Howard said despite recent anti-police rhetoric and sentiments in some sectors of the population, law enforcement remains a popular major for students – and those who complete degree programs have a large range of job opportunities from which to choose.

“It’s wide open. There are jobs everywhere. I have chiefs from all kinds of departments asking about graduates,” he said.

The 2022 speaker series begins with a presentation by Illinois State Police Recruiter Darrell Scruggs, 10 a.m., Feb. 18 in the college’s Education Center. Former St. Louis police officer Timothy Richards will speak Monday, March 14. During his 35 year career, he worked in both narcotic and undercover operations.

The speaker series is open to the public. More information is available by calling Howard at (618) 634-3225.

