Shawnee Community College Career Services will host its annual job fair on Wednesday, March 15, from 8:30 a.m. until noon in the college’s gym.

The event is free and open to the public. Dozens of employers representing various industries from Illinois, Missouri and Kentucky plan to be here that day.

“Shawnee Community College Career Services is about helping students and community members find employment. Our job fair is one way to do that, but we also have features on our website for people to learn how to create resumes, find job opportunities, and educational opportunities here at SCC that will help them in the future,” said Shawnee Community College Career Services Coordinator Blake Goforth

Several colleges and universities will also be on hand to assist Shawnee Community College students with the transfer process.

This event is a partnership with the Shawnee Development Council.

Tips to pay off your mortgage faster, and more videos to improve your life Check out these tips to help pay off your mortgage faster, here are 12 ways to help reduce your risk of dementia, and more videos to improve your life.