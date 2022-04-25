Shawnee College's first Day of Giving is Thursday

The first-ever Day of Giving event at Shawnee Community College Thursday is aimed at providing funds to support students, faculty and staff.

The event, which will be live-streamed on the college’s Facebook page, will give alumni, area businesses and supporters an opportunity to back a wide-spectrum of programs and efforts of the college. Jeffrey DuFour, executive director of the Saints Foundation of Shawnee Community College said donations will be used to award grants, scholarship programs and more.

He said funds also will be used to support the college’s food pantry as well as to provide for students’ needs in emergency situations.

The Day of Giving is the first for Shawnee Community College and the first full-scale fundraising effort by the college in several years.

“It’s been about three years since the foundation has put anything together in terms of fundraising,” DuFour said. “Much of that was because of COVID, but the last time we had an event was 2019.”

He said a goal of $60,000 has been set for the inaugural Day of Giving.

“That’s a lot to go for the first year, but we are already doing well,” DuFour said, explaining that gifts from business and other supports which have come in before the one-day event already are approaching $20,000.

“We’re excited by that,” he added.

He said the Day of Giving also is designed to get people in the area to think about Shawnee Community College.

“This gives us an opportunity to open the doors, brush the dust off a little bit and share about the great things that are happening for the benefit of students and our region,” he said.

College President Tim Taylor agreed.

"Shawnee Community College is proud to work with the Saints Foundation of Shawnee Community College in providing opportunities to our students, faculty, and staff. It's a relationship that has proven beneficial on our campuses and the communities that we serve,” he said.

Day of Giving events conclude with a concert by Corey Evitts at 6 p.m. A raffle and hors d’oeuvres will be available. Tickets for the concert event as well as information and links to donate to the day of giving is available on the foundation’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/saintsfoundationofshawneecommunitycollege.

