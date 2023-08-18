Les O'Dell Reporter Follow Les O'Dell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Robert Woolridge, English and Literature instructor at Shawnee Community College, will use anything from Pearl Jam to pop culture to engage with his students. For him, education is not necessarily about poetry or printed words, but rather making an impact that will change lives.

Woolridge has taught courses in composition, fiction, literature and poetry at Shawnee for nearly two decades. He said he couldn’t imagine teaching anywhere else, explaining that he appreciates the value of a community college education and how it can change circumstances for students. As a native of Southern Illinois, he said it was his mother’s nursing degree from Shawnee and the job which followed, which transformed life for his own family.

“I was 8 or 9 and it sounds silly, but it was as though almost overnight, we became middle class,” he recalled. “I directly see Shawnee College as this example of how that happened,” he said.

A graduate of Woodlawn High School, Woolridge attended McKendree College (now University) for a couple of years before transferring to Southern Illinois University Carbondale. It was at McKendree where Wooldridge said he encountered instructors like none he had ever had before – ones that he models his own teaching after.

“I don’t know how to explain it, but they were incredible. They changed me in ways I couldn’t believe. They were engaging and there for everything – any question you may have had,” he said. “I started in biology, but all of a sudden I found myself exclusively taking philosophy and English courses, just to learn from them.”

He said he began to see language through his studies at McKendree and in the respected English department at SIU as a way to ask tough questions about what it means to be a human and how to live in the world.

“I learned that English was so utilitarian – you can talk about psychology, philosophy, sociology, biology, anything. It’s all up for grabs in the English field,” he said. “I began to realize that I wanted to do for others what all of those teachers did for me. I wanted to inspire.”

After earning three degrees at SIU and following one year of teaching high school English, he joined the faculty at Shawnee.

“I swore to myself that teaching and caring for students would be what I would do,” he added, admitting that it can be challenging. “One of the things that is important to me is how I was raised and I have this love for the blue collar worker. Many of our students come from similar backgrounds and I want to be a piece of the puzzle that gets them to where they want to be,” he said.

He continued, “The majority of my students also are working 30 hours a week or more just to keep the lights on, to pay for the car and to help pay for the electric bill at their home. I want to do everything in my power to help them and I fervently believe education is one of the best ways to do that.”

Over the years, students have shared with Wooldridge about the impact he has made on them, but, he confessed, he does not take compliments well.

“I did not get into teaching for fame and glory,” he stressed. “I got into teaching because I love ideas and I still think the purpose of an education is to make a better, well-rounded citizen. It’s not about me.”

To reach those goals, he said every class and every student encounter is different.

“Earlier this week I taught three sections of entry level composition and no three classes were the same. You have to come in, read the energy and dynamic of the room and figure out what it takes to reach them,” he said.

He said it pains him to see how higher education has been under attack and how many are accused of bringing agendas to the classroom.

“I think the only agenda we have is the students. We don’t have time for other stuff in class,” he said. “For the majority of teachers I see, all we care about is helping students get an education and be where they want to be in life. That’s all that matters.”