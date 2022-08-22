Shawnee Community College gets $100K in green energy grants

Shawnee Community College is getting more than $100,000 for lighting and electric vehicle charging at its main campus thanks to a grant from the Illinois Green Economy Network.

The IGEN, a consortium of Illinois community colleges, works to make community colleges in the state a leader in transforming education in sustainable way. Shawnee is receiving two grants from the consortium.

The first is a $95,530 grant which will partially fund LED lighting along a campus roadway connecting the college’s lower parking lot to parking at the CTC Building. Additionally, the college will receive $8,339 to provide an electric vehicle charging station in one of the campus parking areas. So far, the work is unscheduled.

“We are extremely excited about these projects and the funding provided to Shawnee Community College. Providing more green solutions to the people we serve is something that we strive to do. We hope to be able to implement more green technologies in our curriculum in the future as well,” said Shawnee Community College Vice President of Administrative Services Chris Clark.