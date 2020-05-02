You are the owner of this article.
Shawnee Health Service receives grant from Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund
Shawnee Health Service receives grant from Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund

Shawnee Health Service received a $250,000 grant from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund to serve the state’s most vulnerable residents. Shawnee Health Service plans to use these funds to assist Southern Illinoisans with food and basic needs; temporary housing, rent, utilities or mortgage; and out-of-pocket medical expenses.

The Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund was created to deploy resources to local organizations serving individuals, families and communities hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds specifically help Illinois residents in need of: emergency food and basic supplies; interim housing and shelter; primary health care services; utility and financial assistance; support for children and other vulnerable populations, and nonprofit safety and operations assistance.

Penny Pritzker, former U.S. Secretary of Commerce and sister of the governor, is chairperson of the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund.

Shawnee Health Service is focused on deploying resources to Jackson, Williamson and Union counties. Assistance may be available to residents of other counties.

To request assistance, call Shawnee Health Service at 618-519-9200.

— The Southern

