Shawnee National Forest temporarily closes Trigg Lookout Tower in Simpson for repairs

SIMPSON — Trigg Lookout Tower near Simpson in rural Johnson County is an especially popular spot this time of year as the leaves turn shades of faded yellow, amber orange and burnt red. The decades-old metal fire outlook tower offers one of the highest points of panoramic views of the luscious fall woodlands.

The promise of a stunning sunset is what drew Andrew Dalton and Brianna Serrano to the top of the tower on the evening of Sept. 29. They had traveled to Southern Illinois from the Chicago suburbs to camp in the area, and asked around for the best place to watch the sun go down.

But others planning a trek to the top will have to wait, as it’s closed for the time being.

The Shawnee National Forest, which owns the tower, temporarily closed it on Thursday afternoon after The Southern inquired about whether it planned to repair a large gaping hole in the fencing around the top platform.

The closure is temporary. “We intend to patch it as soon as we can so we can reopen,” said SNF spokesman Richy Rosado. He said the forest service is not able to predict how quickly it will be repaired and reopened at this stage.

Employees visited the site and secured the entrance to the tower with yellow tape on Thursday.