Shawnee offers scenic, rocky adventure at the tip of an otherwise flat state

Whoever nicknamed Illinois “The Prairie State” likely did not visit the entire state. The name fits most of the state – miles and miles of relatively flat expanses, filled with farms, fields and pastures, dotted with communities.
Deep Southern Illinois, however, abruptly tosses that moniker on its ear.
Beyond the travels of the glaciers which ground and graded most of the state thousands of years ago lies a part of Illinois unlike the rest.
Lakes, wildlife-laden hills, cliffs and a slower pace mark the area found between the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers. Here, the state’s only national forest sets the tone for the rest of the region – a tone that beckons both locals and travelers.
The Shawnee National Forest – more than 280,000 acres stretching east to west from one side of the state’s southern tip to the other – is a place where five distinct types of natural geography called physiographic regions all combine, making for a wide variety of flowers, plants and even ecosystems.
It’s nothing like most of the rest of Illinois.
“In the Shawnee, you’ve got bodies of water, you’ve got beautiful landscape with rolling hills and cliffs, there’s area of grasslands, cliffs, valleys, sink holes, rough natural terrain, research areas, wilderness areas and recreational areas,” explains Eric Ulner, a resident of Bumcombe.
Ulner owns and operates a rock climbing school located just a few miles outside of the national forest.
“There’s a little bit of something for everybody,” he explains.
Ulner says recreational options include hiking, camping and his favorite – rock climbing.
But he adds there also are lakes with beaches and lots of fish, campgrounds and places to “take nothing but pictures and leave footprints.”
In this era of pandemic vacations and socially distanced outings, the Shawnee National Forest has been a very popular destination. Steve Melville, owner of Rim Rock’s Dogwood Cabins, near Elizabethtown, and a director for Southernmost Tourism, said that most of 2020 was “unbelievable” in terms of interest and visits to the Shawnee.
“We were close to 100% full from mid-April to December. It was pretty crazy. We had people on waiting lists and everything. It was off the charts,” he said.
Lusk Creek Access Point in the Shawnee National Forest, Southern Illinois.
Melville said the national forest and rental cabins were popular because of their environment.
“It was determined pretty early that being outside was safe and a good thing,” he said, adding that for many, visits to outdoor recreational areas replaced canceled plans. “I heard a lot of people say that they were supposed to be on a cruise or flying somewhere, but instead they decided to drive here.”
Doug DeVore, co-owner of Shawnee Forest Cabins and developer of the www.shawneeforest.com website, said not only is interest in the cabins extremely high, but the number of people visiting the Shawnee National Forest and other nearby sites grew throughout 2020 and continues to increase. He reports twice as much web traffic in the first five months of 2021 compared to last year, and he said his cabins are already reserved for most weekends this year.
“We’re looking at October or November before we can get someone in for a weekend,” he said.
Melville said he senses an increase in vehicle traffic, meaning more people are discovering the Shawnee National Forest—and he says there is lots to discover.
Hikers will find hills, cliffs, creeks lakes, bluffs and more. Natural surprises are everywhere.
“People who come here are always surprised at what they discover,” says Carol Hoffman, of the Southernmost Illinois Tourism Bureau. “I often hear people say, ‘Oh my gosh! I never knew about this!’
“They are always so surprised by the difference between this area and the rest of Illinois,” she says.
That difference is made up of a lot of diversity, said Suzanne Hirsch, public affairs specialist with the U.S. Forest Service, which manages the Shawnee National Forest.
“It’s a great place to get a wide range of recreation activities and landscapes to visit, everything from wetlands for canoeing to places to camp, swim, go boardsailing or hunt and fish,” she said. “Of course, many people like to hike or camp. We’re just a diverse national forest where people can really enjoy nature and see a lot of diversity and landscapes.”
One of the unique aspects of the Shawnee is the national forest’s footprint.
“The Shawnee National Forest goes from river to river,” she said speaking of the Mississippi River to the west and the Ohio River to the east, “but we’re interspersed with private land and other ownership. For example, the state of Illinois has state parks and natural preserves as well throughout the forest and bordering the forest. It’s not one solid parcel of national forest. You could be driving along through the national forest and then you might see a farm or come to a small community and then drive through that and be in the national forest again.”
She said the forest – along with the many state parks and other areas around the Shawnee – are very accessible to the many communities throughout the region.
“It’s easy to enjoy the forest and then drive a half an hour for a mom-and-pop place to eat or be able to stay in a bigger town,” she said.
Like many national parks and forests, the Shawnee saw an uptick in visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Hirsch says there’s still plenty of room to get away from it all and still be away from others. She encourages visitors to plan early.
“We always remind people that facilities in the Shawnee National Forest don’t take reservations,” she said, adding that many of the other lodging and camping facilities outside of the forest do reserve in advance -- but often fill up early.
Reservations are not needed for most of the great sites and experiences.
One of the most photographed areas of the park is the Garden of the Gods Recreation area that gives visitors panoramic views of the Southern Illinois wilderness and perhaps even a familiar sight: Camel Rock, one of the area’s rock formations selected for inclusion as Illinois’ entry in the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.
The nearby Cache River State Natural Area features a meeting of four distinct ecological regions, 1,000-year-old massive cypress trees and swampy wetlands akin to those in Louisiana.
Ecological areas such as Larue/Pine Hills near Grand Tower offers bluffs overlooking the Big Muddy River and swamps below. It also includes some of the most diverse ecology in the state.
As an added bonus (or “eeeck” factor depending on your perspective), some roads are closed to traffic twice each year so that a wide variety of snakes can make their regular migrations without being run over.
Historic settings including forest locations, which were part of the Underground Railroad, archeological sites and the Trail of Tears Historical Trail not only share beauty, but important lessons as well.
“There’s history, rock climbing, camping, fishing, hunting, wildlife watching, cycling, hiking, stargazing and more,” tourism expert Hoffman explains. “There really is something for everybody.”
From antiques to zip lines, the area around the Shawnee National Forest in Southern Illinois offers a wide variety of activities, attractions and tastes.