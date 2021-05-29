Shawnee offers scenic, rocky adventure at the tip of an otherwise flat state

“It’s a great place to get a wide range of recreation activities and landscapes to visit, everything from wetlands for canoeing to places to camp, swim, go boardsailing or hunt and fish,” she said. “Of course, many people like to hike or camp. We’re just a diverse national forest where people can really enjoy nature and see a lot of diversity and landscapes.”

One of the unique aspects of the Shawnee is the national forest’s footprint.

“The Shawnee National Forest goes from river to river,” she said speaking of the Mississippi River to the west and the Ohio River to the east, “but we’re interspersed with private land and other ownership. For example, the state of Illinois has state parks and natural preserves as well throughout the forest and bordering the forest. It’s not one solid parcel of national forest. You could be driving along through the national forest and then you might see a farm or come to a small community and then drive through that and be in the national forest again.”

She said the forest – along with the many state parks and other areas around the Shawnee – are very accessible to the many communities throughout the region.

“It’s easy to enjoy the forest and then drive a half an hour for a mom-and-pop place to eat or be able to stay in a bigger town,” she said.