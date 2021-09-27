Shawnee professor's 'Science in Seconds' brings lessons to YouTube

Tony Gerard, a Shawnee Community College instructor who is used to taking his students outdoors, is taking to YouTube, sharing his love of science in short videos about the world around us.

His “Science in Seconds” presentations – no longer than a few minutes each – are gaining a following for simple, easy-to-understand science lessons. The videos began as a way to teach during the pandemic.

“When COVID hit, we were trying to find unique ways to connect with our students,” explains Shawnee Community College Director of Communications and Public Relations Rob Betts, who serves as producer of the segments. “I had been out with Tony and his students in his field biology class before. We’d just be walking along and he’d see something and all of a sudden, he starts talking about it.”

Betts said as the instructor spoke, he learned things and the instructor seemed to make it all very interesting. He talked Gerard into recording a few similar lessons and plans for the segments got underway. Today, there are several dozen “Science in Seconds” episodes available on the college’s YouTube channel.

The college releases one video each week. Gerard said one of his goals is to build interest not only in his field biology class, but other sciences as well. He added that he did not realize another impact – being recognized from the videos.

“I was at the store the other day and an employee said to me, ‘You teach at Shawnee College, right?’ I told him 'Yes,' and asked if he was one of my former students. He answered, ‘No, but I went there. I know you from your science videos on YouTube.’ That’s happening to me about every third day,” Gerard said.

He added that on another occasion, a store clerk asked him, “What are we going to learn today?”

“That made me feel really good,” he said. “It’s not just the students at Shawnee; it’s the community at-large. When we started we didn’t realize that is was going to be as popular as it is,” Gerard said. “We’ve even had some shared by Audubon society groups.”

He said that he is proud of the videos and their focus on biology. Videos include topics ranging from garden spiders to horse tails and turtle identification to snakes and mistletoe.

“There’s this whole world out there that we just don’t realize,” Betts said. “I think this series brings awareness to all that is around us.”

Betts said the video series has a student recruitment component and he added he has plans to share the clips with area high schools.

“Once we have a few more, I’m going to put them on a flash drive and send them to the science instructors at all of our middle schools and that we would love for them to consider using these videos in their classrooms. We love that the get people talking about biology and the local area,” Betts explained.

The pair has a long list of potential topics for upcoming episodes. He said each three-minute video requires about three hours of editing.

Betts added that he hopes to organize an organized hike led by Gerard.

“It’ll be a chance to go with him and see some things. Maybe you’ll walk a few hundred feet and he’ll see something and stop to tell a story or share some facts. It would be about giving people an opportunity to experience that,” Betts outlined.

In the meantime Betts said he’ll continue toting a camera into the wilderness, learning from Gerard.

“I’m going to try to keep him doing it as long as we can,” Betts said.

