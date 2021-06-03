Shawnee Shuttle serves area wineries and their customers

Jillian Miller remembers the day the idea for Shawnee Shuttle was born. She was working at an area winery when a gentlemen was looking for transportation to another stop on the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail.
“This one guy was just begging me to drive him and he was offering to pay me for it,” she recalled, adding that she began to wonder what it would take to provide transportation for people like him. A little bit of research showed not only could it be done but also that there was a market for it.
“So we bought a minivan and got started,” Miller said.
More than ten years later, Miller is in the driver’s seat of Shawnee Shuttle, a provider of guided, custom tours for two to six adults throughout the Southern Illinois wine country.
Miller doesn’t drive the tours any more, staff members do that. She handles the booking of tours, making certain each one is unique and custom-designed for her customers.
“We don’t have a set itinerary; everything is flexible,” she said. “I take into account where people are staying and what they want to do, then devise an itinerary based on that so that they are not spending all of their time in the vehicle.”
Miller and business partner Gary Wright work with wineries and breweries as well as other attractions throughout the region. For each tour, Shawnee Shuttle picks customers up where they are staying, from any of the rental cabins in the area to bed and breakfasts and hotels with one of two minivans used by the company.
“Every tour is different. We do not have any predetermined wineries that we go or don’t go to, they are all on the menu, so to speak,” she said.
The excursions are usually seven hours long and typically include four to six stops. Each tour is $400 for up to six participants. Along the way, drivers are prepared to talk about the region, but they usually do not get the opportunity.
“Our drivers are really well-versed in the area so they can definitely talk about the wineries and Southern Illinois in general, but I’d say people usually take it upon themselves to have their own good times in the van,” she explained, adding that drinking any of the local products is not allowed in the Shawnee Shuttle.
She said her business is picking up after the pandemic and the company is busier now than ever before.
“We’re looking a month out for weekend tours,” she said. “Plus, I’m already booking for October because of the fall colors and beautiful weather.”
Even though Miller admits her original idea to offer transportation between area wineries was not a long-term plan, she said she continues to enjoy the shuttle business.
“I love talking to people and introducing them to Southern Illinois. I miss the interaction I used to get when I was a driver. People would always say that they couldn’t believe this was Illinois; they were just blown away by the area. It was always thrilling to show people from other places the beauty of Southern Illinois,” Miller, who now handles all of the booking and scheduling of tours,” she said.