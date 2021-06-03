Shawnee Shuttle serves area wineries and their customers

“Every tour is different. We do not have any predetermined wineries that we go or don’t go to, they are all on the menu, so to speak,” she said.

The excursions are usually seven hours long and typically include four to six stops. Each tour is $400 for up to six participants. Along the way, drivers are prepared to talk about the region, but they usually do not get the opportunity.

“Our drivers are really well-versed in the area so they can definitely talk about the wineries and Southern Illinois in general, but I’d say people usually take it upon themselves to have their own good times in the van,” she explained, adding that drinking any of the local products is not allowed in the Shawnee Shuttle.

She said her business is picking up after the pandemic and the company is busier now than ever before.

“We’re looking a month out for weekend tours,” she said. “Plus, I’m already booking for October because of the fall colors and beautiful weather.”

Even though Miller admits her original idea to offer transportation between area wineries was not a long-term plan, she said she continues to enjoy the shuttle business.