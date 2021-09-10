 Skip to main content
Shawnee's Bradley appointed to Illinois Community College Board
Shawnee's Bradley appointed to Illinois Community College Board

Craig Bradley Shawnee Community College

Shawnee Community College instructor Craig Bradley has been appointed to the Illinois Community College Board by Gov. J.B. Pritzker

 Provided

Craig Bradley, a Shawnee Community College instructor, has been named to the Illinois Community College Board by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Bradley has served on the SCC faculty for nearly 30 years, teaching computer courses, astronomy and electronics. He also serves as adviser to the college’s chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society.

Pritzker announced the appointment Thursday.

He is a former trustee and mayor of the village of Karnak and holds two degrees from Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

“I am honored to have been selected by Gov. Pritzker,” said Bradley. “I love our community and to have a chance to provide a voice for the people in our region at the state level is truly a blessing.” 

Bradley’s appointment to the board must be ratified by the Illinois Senate. 

