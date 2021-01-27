She said yes: Murphysboro couple gets engaged at City Council meeting

MURPHYSBORO — When Brianna Hanks went to the Murphysboro City Council meeting Tuesday evening to be part of her boyfriend’s promotion ceremony, she did not know she would end up playing a bigger role in the meeting.
Her boyfriend, Murphysboro Police Officer Brandon Bauer, was being promoted to sergeant during the meeting. Hanks held the Bible used for his swearing-in as a sergeant.
Hanks expected Bauer to say a few words about the promotion just after his swearing-in. She did not expect what happened next, but she was both surprised and delighted.
“I was holding the Bible as he was sworn in. I could see him shaking as he said his oath. I thought he was nervous because of the ceremony,” Hanks said.
Brandon turned and thanked Hanks as he reached into his pocket and pulled out a ring.
“I thought, 'What’s happening?'” Hanks said.
Bauer dropped to one knee and asked Hanks to marry him. She said yes.
“She was very surprised,” Bauer said.
The couple met when Hanks was hired as a 911 operator for the police department. They have dated nearly two years.
Hanks believes everyone one at the meeting knew what was about to happen — except her.
“I first talked to the chief and the mayor. I thought it was a good idea for both the proposal and our careers,” Bauer said. “My promotion was a good excuse for our family and friends to be there.”
“It’s funny because my two best friends and my mom tried to get me to get my nails done. I didn’t,” Hanks said. She added that she still has not taken the time to get a manicure, but she was considering painting her nails herself.
Hanks has had her wedding planned “for some time,” and she is ready to put that plan into motion.
“We’re planning on getting married Sept. 2, 2022, if all goes well with COVID. I’ve got the whole Pinterest board ready to go,” she said.
On Wednesday afternoon, Hanks said she is still having a hard time believing she and Bauer are engaged.
“It feels like a dream. It’s real and I can’t stop looking at my ring. It’s perfect,” she said.
