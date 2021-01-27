She said yes: Murphysboro couple gets engaged at City Council meeting

MURPHYSBORO — When Brianna Hanks went to the Murphysboro City Council meeting Tuesday evening to be part of her boyfriend’s promotion ceremony, she did not know she would end up playing a bigger role in the meeting.

Her boyfriend, Murphysboro Police Officer Brandon Bauer, was being promoted to sergeant during the meeting. Hanks held the Bible used for his swearing-in as a sergeant.

Hanks expected Bauer to say a few words about the promotion just after his swearing-in. She did not expect what happened next, but she was both surprised and delighted.

“I was holding the Bible as he was sworn in. I could see him shaking as he said his oath. I thought he was nervous because of the ceremony,” Hanks said.

Brandon turned and thanked Hanks as he reached into his pocket and pulled out a ring.

“I thought, 'What’s happening?'” Hanks said.

Bauer dropped to one knee and asked Hanks to marry him. She said yes.

“She was very surprised,” Bauer said.

The couple met when Hanks was hired as a 911 operator for the police department. They have dated nearly two years.