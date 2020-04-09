Shop Local: Help Southern Illinois businesses by purchasing gift cards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever.

If you’re wondering what you can do to support the local businesses during this unbelievable time, The Southern Illinoisan has an easy solution: "Shop Local" is a new partnership launched this week that connects us all to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace.

Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online Ecommerce where available or directly through a phone call or text. These local businesses need this important revenue to help them through this challenging time.

Special thanks goes to Reynolds Roofing and Exteriors for sponsoring this initiative so there are no setup fees for any local business. The online marketplace is free to any local business that wishes to participate in offering gift cards to its customers.

Know someone with a birthday or who could use a bit of cheer? Send them a local gift card, or purchase gift cards now for things you know you’ll need later or when your favorite business reopens.