Shop small means even more as pandemic hits Southern Illinois businesses

CARBONDALE — It’s the time of year where the refrain of “shop small” is on many minds as small businesses compete with big box stores and online retailers, but this year, shopping small could be make or break for some independent retailers.

As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise, there have been mitigation measures put in place in Illinois to stop the spread of the virus. But the bans on big gatherings and the discouragement of leaving home without an absolute need has put immense pressure on local businesses. Retail businesses are limited to no more than 25% capacity.

Meghan Cole, executive director of Carbondale Main Street, said this has forced some business owners to rethink the ways they engage with customers, pushing some to tun to online ordering options for the first time.

“It pushed them into it, but they really needed that,” Cole said.

She said organizing big shopping events this year to celebrate the diversity of all Carbondale has to offer has been challenging. She said the first weekend in December, Carbondale Main Street will have maps highlighting local businesses downtown along with cookies for those walking downtown. Despite the tough year, local shops are still gearing up to offer fun and thoughtful items for even the hardest people to shop for.