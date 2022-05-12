Shortage of infant formula has Southern Illinois parents 'nervous'

At the end of her very first Mother’s Day as a new mom, Hilary Chandler was relaxing in bed. Her two-month-daughter was asleep and Chandler was checking retailer’s websites on her phone.

Like many other parents of infants in recent days, she was looking for infant formula.

Then she saw it: A pharmacy in Marion had one can of the brand of formula she uses for her daughter. Even though it was after 10 p.m., Chandler got out of bed, got dressed and drove to Marion from her home in rural Carbondale for 12.5 ounces of powdered formula.

Across the region and nation, parents are scrambling to find formula for their infants. A recent recall of some brands and supply chain issues have led to shortages and purchase restrictions.

The Associated Press reports that Abbott, one of the nation’s largest producers of infant formula was forced to close a manufacturing plant because of contamination concerns, leading to shortages not only of its brands, but in other brands as parents search for an alternate product.

“I never thought as a mom that I would have to worry about trying to find formula to feed my daughter,” Chandler said. “I didn’t think it would be a concern in 2022.”

Chandler said that she has made trips to destinations much farther than Marion in search of formula and has enlisted family members and friends on her quest.

“We’ve driven to Missouri a couple of times to try to find it in St. Louis and I have friends looking in five or six different states, just keeping their eyes open for us.”

With the purchase of the single can last weekend, Chandler says her supply is enough through the rest of May. But still, she is concerned.

“I’m worried, but hopeful that it’s going to get better.”

She said she even emailed Mead Johnson, the manufacturer of Enfamil formula. A response indicated the company was “working diligently to get their product on the shelves and make more available." Chandler said even when she finds the formula in stock, many retailers are limiting the number of cans which may be purchased.

“Most places I have seen have a limit between two and four cans, but honestly, I’ve never had to worry about that because I can’t ever find that many,” she said.

Cassie Walden, executive director of Pregnancy Matters in Carbondale, said her organization often helps new moms with formula and other supplies for their children. She said she has had an uptick in calls from people looking for formula.

“We still have some on our shelves and we’re helping people, but we’re looking for options, just like everybody else,” Walden said. “We are getting more requests.”

She said families are getting nervous about the short supply of formula. She added that an average can of formula is just under $20 and specialized formulas can be $30 or more per can. A single can will last three to five days.

“These parents just want to make sure that their children are able to get the proper nutrition and they want to do the right thing; they want to provide for their children,” she said.

Experts say parents do have some options, such as changing brands or switching from a special blend to a more common type of formula over the short-term.

“A lot of moms are having to look at other brands as well as other formulations,” explained Shawnna Rhine, community outreach coordinator for Southern Seven Health Department. “There are many different varieties and when you are dealing with infants, each one has a specific need when it comes to nutrition. We want to make sure they are getting the correct formula to meet those needs.”

For that reason, Rhine and Walden both recommended parents talk with their pediatrician before making any changes to the formula they give their infants. Walden also cautioned against parents trying to make their own formula.

In the meantime, parents such as Chandler will continue to search and stress.

“I’ll just keep looking and hope that other moms can find what they need because this is definitely a little nerve-wracking,” she said.

