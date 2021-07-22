SIC builds dynasty in speech and debate

Sports fans often talk about dynasties – teams that seemingly dominate a sport or league, perennially contending for championship trophies.

Dynasties happen outside of the sports arenas, too. A perfect example: competitive speech at Southeastern Illinois College. The school’s competitive speaking team — officially known as forensics — not only won the national collegiate championship this year, but has placed in the top four in 26 of the last 36 years. SIC also was national champion in 1986 and 2005.

“I think dynasty perfectly describes it because it doesn’t matter who comes into the program,” explains Galatia’s Nick Triplett, a member of the 2021 national championship team. “I think it speaks to the how well the coaches work with us, the quality of speeches we give and how everyone perfectly fits into the organization.”

SIC’s latest achievement – winning the 2021 championship earlier this year – was no small accomplishment. Because of changes to the format of the tournament as a result of COVID-19, the college originally was not even sure the 11-member team would participate in the national tournament.

The team was honored at a reception Wednesday at the college. State Rep. Patrick Windhorst shared a House of Representatives resolution recognizing the group's achievement.