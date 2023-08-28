Southeastern Illinois College art students for years to come will benefit from the generosity of a local artist. Charlene Whitler of Eldorado has donated a large kiln to the college for use in its studio art classes. The kiln is one that Whitler has used for her own work as well as for those of some of her own students.
A renowned painter of ceramics, Whitler studied art from various artists around the world, including learning European techniques at the Meissen Factory in German and has traveled the world teaching as well. Some of her work was included in “Collecting Hand Painted Limoges Porcelain Boxes to Vases: A Schiffer Book for Designers and Collectors,” a book on ceramic art published in 2004.
She is a former librarian at Malan Junior High in Harrisburg, and later worked as an administrative assistant for the Harrisburg Unit 3 School District. Her summers were spent teaching art at universities including Rockhurst University in Missouri, the University of Michigan and Cazenovia College in New York.
“That the kiln will continue to be used by students just warms my heart,” Whitler said. “I’m not going to be teaching anymore and so it would be of little use to me. I can’t think of a better place for it to go than the college.”
Whitler said she was first introduced to ceramic painting by a neighbor who had a ceramics shop. She took courses at the shop and later assisted in teaching some art classes at SIC as well through her own studio.
“I had classes three nights a week and usually had eight to 10 in each class,” she recalled.
Whitler said employees of the college moved the kiln from her home earlier this month. She estimated that the kiln, which fires at well over 2,000 degrees, is valued at “a couple of thousand dollars.”
“We are thankful for Ms. Whitler’s donation to the college and excited to see what creative student works come out of her generosity,” said Tyler Billman, executive dean of academic services at Southeastern Illinois College.
“I love that it is going to be used by students,” she added. “I can’t think of a better place for it.”
— Southeastern Illinois College Media Services contributed to this article.
