A new partnership between Southeastern Illinois College and a White County foundation will help local high school students complete dual-credit programs and give companies a source of workers.

The White County-based Absher Charitable Foundation has pledged almost $600,000 to fund a growing dual credit, dual-certificate program with SIC to not only help pay for students’ enrollment in technical and career-focused coursework but also to serve as a pipeline for local industry.

The courses, based at SIC’s Standford D. Williams Career and Training Center in Carmi, will teach workplace-ready skills in a variety of industries including mechanics, fabrication and even electric vehicle technology. These programs are ones that students can take from SIC while still enrolled at local high schools.

As an added incentive, high school seniors at Carmi-White County High School and Norris City-Omaha-Enfield High School who complete the program over two years of high school will receive a $1,000 check from the foundation.

The two high schools, college, Carmi City Economic Development, and Absher board members all came together at the David L. Stanley White County Center and site of the new Stanford D. Williams Career and Training Center to sign this agreement.

“This incentive program and cost-sharing between private and public entities is truly novel, and SIC is so very excited to be a part of this special project to be launched beginning Fall 2023,” said SIC President Jonah Rice. “I don’t know of too many models like this around the country, and so the Absher Foundation has really helped blaze some new trails with this program, and our high school partners have been amazing at helping us work with regional industry to determine need and supply.”

Rice and SIC vice president for academic and student services Karen Weiss met with many industry partners in the region to determine specific needs they had for employees including basic skills, special skills, and workplace readiness traits.

“We have created a curriculum suited for regional industry with cutting edge training in electric vehicles plus fabrication, mechanics, and workplace-ready skills like communication skills, time management, and other soft skills employers say they need,” Weiss said.

Officials with the foundation said the partnership fits well with the organization’s mission to help young people in White County gain an education.

“Our community will benefit greatly from this,” Amber Carney, managing director of the Absher Charitable Foundation, said. “It will be instrumental in building a workforce here in White County. This will help students earn certificates and go to work here in the county, keeping jobs and families here while growing our industry.”

Rice agreed.

“It’s a pretty simple approach: Find out what industry needs, create it, work with great partners, and secure a noble entity like the Absher Foundation that wants to see [an] immediate, fruitful investment in students for the good of the community,” Rice said.

