Jonah Rice, who has served as president of Southeastern Illinois College since 2009 has announced his upcoming retirement and a successor has been named by the college’s board of trustees.

Rice will retire after 34 years at Southeastern next summer to be succeeded by current SIC Vice President of Academic and Student Services Karen Weiss.

“I didn’t want to just give the board two weeks’ notice – that can send an institution into a little bit of shock,” Rice told The Southern. “What we want to do is very methodical, open and honest with the community to say, ‘Here is the person going out and here is the person coming in.’ Dr. Weiss is a wonderful choice and we’re going to work in concert as a kind of pair and then I’ll fade out and she’ll hit the ground running.”

Rice joined the SIC faculty in 1990 where he began the college’s theater program and worked with SIC’s highly-successful speech and debate teams. He assumed the presidency of the college in 2009, first on an interim basis and then in a permanent role.

He pointed to several of the college’s advancements during his tenure, but was cautious to share credit.

“This truly has been a team effort and I have had some phenomenal people working around me, so that has made my job easy,” he said. “We have gotten Southeastern on the strongest financial ground it its history, offered more new and exciting cutting edge programs, we have expanded student life and we have gotten multi-million dollar donations and had some phenomenal partnerships.”

Rice pointed to the expansion of career and technical education programs and the development of unique academic programs such as outdoor wildlife management and power sports technology as two examples as well as the college’s ongoing collaboration with Rend Lake College on a number of programs and activities, calling it one of his “crown jewels.”

“We’re going to continue to see this alliance grow and flourish. It’s really the smartest thing – to serve the students and serve the taxpayers. I am very proud of that,” he said.

SIC Board of Trustees member Frank Barbre touted Rice’s service to the industry in addition to his presidential duties at the college in a press release announcing Rice’s upcoming retirement.

“During his presidency, Dr. Rice developed many state and national acquaintances and professional contacts that brought considerable positive recognition to the college,” he said.

Rice said his plans are to stay in the area and pursue a number of activities ranging from writing to working with therapy dogs.

“This has never been a job for me. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it and that’s going to make it hard to leave. I’m just going to find a whole lot of new things to do and keep busy,” he said.

He added that he will continue to be involved in education and promoting the area.

“I’m always going to be the biggest fan of SIC and I’ll continue to work and help it thrive. I think we all have to pitch in a do everything we can to promote Southern Illinois,” he added.

Rice’s final day as president of Southeastern Illinois College will be June 30, 2024.

How your dog's nutritional needs change as they age How your dog's nutritional needs change as they age Puppies need more calories and protein than adult dogs Adult dogs' dietary needs largely depend on activity level Adult dogs can consume more fat than senior dogs, but levels should be monitored Senior dogs need fewer calories but more fiber and higher-quality protein. Nutrient levels of senior dogs must be monitored closely