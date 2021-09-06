SIC to host pre-K and birth-to-two screenings

Wabash Ohio Valley Special Education District will be conducting free pre-kindergarten screenings 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20 in Southeastern Illinois College’s Learning Commons located in A building.

The screenings take about 45 minutes and include hearing, vision, speech, language and coordination tests. Head Start personnel will be available to discuss their program, and families should bring a copy of the child’s official birth certificate (that will be kept) and two most recent paycheck stubs for the pre-K screening.

All children living within the college district who are age 3 by screening day are eligible for Pre-K. SIC’s district includes Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Pope and much of White counties. It also includes the southeast corner of Hamilton and the northeast corner of Johnson, as well as small border areas in east Williamson and south Hamilton counties.

Free screenings for children newborn to 2, also will be be held Monday, Sept. 20. These screenings will take place at the Mary Jo Oldham Center for Child Study located on SIC’s campus.