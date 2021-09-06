 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SIC to host pre-K and birth-to-two screenings
0 comments
Saline County

SIC to host pre-K and birth-to-two screenings

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Southeastern Illinois College

Southeastern Illinois College

 COURTESY SIC

Wabash Ohio Valley Special Education District will be conducting free pre-kindergarten screenings 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20 in Southeastern Illinois College’s Learning Commons located in A building.

The screenings take about 45 minutes and include hearing, vision, speech, language and coordination tests. Head Start personnel will be available to discuss their program, and families should bring a copy of the child’s official birth certificate (that will be kept) and two most recent paycheck stubs for the pre-K screening.

All children living within the college district who are age 3 by screening day are eligible for Pre-K. SIC’s district includes Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Pope and much of White counties. It also includes the southeast corner of Hamilton and the northeast corner of Johnson, as well as small border areas in east Williamson and south Hamilton counties.

Free screenings for children newborn to 2, also will be be held Monday, Sept. 20. These screenings will take place at the Mary Jo Oldham Center for Child Study located on SIC’s campus.

To schedule a screening for your child, call (618) 252-5400 and enter ext. 3411 for pre-K screenings or ext. 3415 for birth to two screenings by Friday, Sept. 17. Space is limited and appointments will be taken on a first-call basis. Everyone (including the children) will be required to wear a mask and are asked to social distance with other participants.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announce new vaccine and mask requirements at a news conference Thursday. READ MORE HERE.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Colp community comes together to honor Montford Point Marines

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News