SIC's Barbre honored by statewide community college group

HARRISBURG — Frank Barbre, vice chair of the Southeastern Illinois College board of trustees has been honored with the inaugural Illinois Community College Trustees Association President’s Award.
This new honor, given at the sole discretion of the president of the association, recognizes the work of “an individual who is an unsung hero and has supported community colleges and ICCTA,” according to a press release from SIC.
“Dr. Barbre has served the Trustees Association with distinction, giving feedback and making a difference in higher education in Illinois,” said ICCTA President Jon Looney during the award presentation last month. “He has chaired numerous state-level committees and task forces for ICCTA, including our government relations public policy committee. He has also encouraged many people in the ICCTA.”
Barbre, a native of Carmi, began his career as an agricultural education teacher at Lawrenceville High School before returning to Carmi as a vocational director, school principal and superintendent until his retirement in 2002. He also taught as an adjunct professor for Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where he received his doctorate. He has been a member of the SIC board of trustees for 16 years, and has been vice chair for nearly a decade.
“I am very honored to be chosen for this award,” Barbre said. “I’m proud of the work our community colleges and the ICCTA do. I have been honored to work with a lot of great people as a representative for the organization for a number of years through SIC, and I’m very appreciative of the recognition.”