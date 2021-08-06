Sidewalk Prophets concert, new lights usher in 'bright future' for Bald Knob Cross

After the cross was completely dark for several weeks, crews have completed repairs and upgrades to the lighting, replacing rusted fixtures with new LED lights.

The new lights were turned on for the first time Thursday. Isbell said much of the funds for the project came from an anonymous donor.

“We have no idea who that individual is,” Isbell admitted. “A person just walked into our welcome center and said, ‘I hear you’re having some lighting issues. Hopefully, this will help,’ and handed our volunteer an envelope. There was nearly $3,200 in the envelope.”

A bright future

Isbell said he is encouraged by the future of the Bald Knob Cross of Peace.

“We are moving into a stage of expansion and development,” he said. “After years of financial instability, the planning and efforts of the last few years have really created a great foundation for our organization.”

He said there are plans to build a chapel as well as an amphitheater and courtyard around the base of the cross.

“These are all elements that Wayman Presley and the original founders of the cross envisioned and so we’re wanting to fulfill their vision. I think that’s really exciting,” he said.