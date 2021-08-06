Sidewalk Prophets concert, new lights usher in 'bright future' for Bald Knob Cross

Jeffrey Isbell says the future of the Bald Knob Cross of Peace is “brighter than ever.”
And he's not just saying that because of the brand new LED lights illuminating the 111-foot tall cross near Alto Pass.
Isbell, who has served as the executive director for the not-for-profit monument since February, said other happenings – including Saturday’s outdoor concert featuring the contemporary Christian group Sidewalk Prophets – are bringing even more attention to Bald Knob.
“This concert is a great opportunity for us to really test the waters as to what music events may look like at the cross. This is a great way to start – bringing in such a well-known group,” Isbell said. “A concert of this magnitude has not been held on-site in the 85 years that people have been gathering on Bald Knob Mountain. There’s great excitement about people wanting to come to the cross.”
Isbell said more than 1,400 people are expected to attend the concert.
“We can realistically accommodate about 2,000 people comfortably, including their cars. It’s all open seating which is great in this time of COVID because it will allow people to spread out and be comfortable,” Isbell said.
He said for the outdoor concert, a full stage, professional sound system and lighting will be used, along with the hillside in the shadow of the cross, “essentially creating a temporary amphitheater.”
The performers, Sidewalk Prophets, a Dove award-winning group originally from Anderson, Indiana, are a popular contemporary Christian band. The group has performed before in Southern Illinois. Isbell said the story of how their Bald Knob Cross show came to be is unique.
“I heard that they were looking for venues for their tour – the first one since early 2020. I put on our Facebook page, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool to have Sidewalk Prophets at the cross?’ and people started commenting and sharing it,” Isbell recalled. “About a week later, I got a call from Sidewalk Prophets’ manager asking, ‘What is the Bald Knob Cross and why are we hearing so much about it?’
Dave Frey, lead singer of the group, said the night is going to be a special one.
“We can’t wait to worship under the stars with fans from across the country," Frey said "There is something powerful about performing in the shadow of the cross."
Isbell said he hopes that this event will help to make the cross a “magnet” for other Christian performers. Isbell added that he envisions a concert series featuring local, regional and touring artists.
“Who knows, maybe we’ll have more nationally recognized bands on our schedule for 2022,” he said.
Let there be light
After the cross was completely dark for several weeks, crews have completed repairs and upgrades to the lighting, replacing rusted fixtures with new LED lights.
The new lights were turned on for the first time Thursday. Isbell said much of the funds for the project came from an anonymous donor.
“We have no idea who that individual is,” Isbell admitted. “A person just walked into our welcome center and said, ‘I hear you’re having some lighting issues. Hopefully, this will help,’ and handed our volunteer an envelope. There was nearly $3,200 in the envelope.”
A bright future
Isbell said he is encouraged by the future of the Bald Knob Cross of Peace.
“We are moving into a stage of expansion and development,” he said. “After years of financial instability, the planning and efforts of the last few years have really created a great foundation for our organization.”
He said there are plans to build a chapel as well as an amphitheater and courtyard around the base of the cross.
“These are all elements that Wayman Presley and the original founders of the cross envisioned and so we’re wanting to fulfill their vision. I think that’s really exciting,” he said.
Isbell added that he hopes to announce other projects in the future.