Sierra Club Illinois, Prairie Rivers Network join Sugar Camp mine lawsuit

Sierra Club Illinois and Prairie Rivers Network joined the lawsuit against Sugar Camp Energy this week.

The two groups previously filed a notice of intent to sue in November last year; however, they just recently joined the Illinois Attorney General's Office the original lawsuit with a motion to intervene.

Sierra Club Illinois and Prairie Rivers Network joining the lawsuit has also added defendants and complainants to the original lawsuit.

The original lawsuit against the Sugar Camp Coal Mine was filed in January of 2022 filed in Franklin County Circuit Court by the Illinois Attorney General's Office.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s lawsuit included allegations of water pollution, creating a water pollution hazard, and discharges in violation of the limitations of the company’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit.

Sierra Club Illinois and Prairie Rivers Network, represented by Great Rivers Environmental Law Center and Albert Ettinger, agree with all of the violations listed by Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s lawsuit.

However, they think there are additional violations at play.

“While the Attorney General’s lawsuit describes Sugar Camp’s violations of the Illinois Environmental Protection Act, Sierra Club Illinois and Prairie Rivers Network assert that Sugar Camp Energy also violated the Clean Water Act and Sugar Camp’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit in their actions,” according to the news release.

Despite the additional violations, Sierra Club Illinois Director, Jack Darin, is happy any lawsuit is being pursued.

“We applaud Attorney General Raoul for seeking to hold Sugar Camp Energy, LLC accountable, and we are moving to join this case to help ensure there is complete relief for the environmental damage they’ve caused,” Darin said. “Knowingly dumping toxic PFAS chemicals underground at Sugar Camp Mine was against the law, puts local communities at risk, and is yet another reminder that Illinois must move beyond fossil fuels to safer, renewable energy options.”

Sugar Camp Mine, near Benton, allegedly dumped 46,000 gallons of hazardous fire-fighting foam in an unsuccessful attempt to extinguish a fire in one of their two longwall mines on or around Aug. 14, according to Raoul’s lawsuit.

The foam allegedly included at least 660 gallons of concentrated PFAS-based foam deep into the underground mine, according to a news release from Sierra Club Illinois.

PFAS is a particularly dangerous chemical and it stays in the environment forever, according to environmental and health experts.

Exposure to certain types of PFAS can cause low birth weight in humans, suppressed immune system response, dyslipidemia, impaired kidney function and delayed onset of menstruation.

Sierra Club Illinois, Prairie Rivers Network and the Great Rivers Environmental Law Center cite their specific interest in protecting the ecosystem and recreational resources of the Akin Creek and the Big Muddy River as well as the PFAS as their reason for joining the lawsuit and highlighting Sugar Camp Energy’s alleged violations.

“Sugar Camp Energy violated their own NPDES permit and the Clean Water Act when they discharged PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, into these local watersheds when using PFAS-based firefighting foam at the coal mine in September 2021,” according to the news release. “PFAS are highly persistent ‘forever chemicals’ that, when ingested, can lead to serious health problems including cancer and organ and immune system damage. Sugar Camp Energy and its related corporations have a long history of violations of environmental statutes like the Clean Water Act, and must be held accountable for each violation of the laws that seek to protect Illinois communities and our shared environment.”

Following the fire, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency received a citizen complaint regarding firefighting foam being discovered in a farm field ditch and a tributary to Akin Creek, located near the facility.

The Illinois EPA conducted an inspection and found evidence of the firefighting foam in the tributary to Akin Creek and in other nearby areas.

Raoul’s complaint alleged that laboratory analysis of water samples revealed the presence of PFAS in the water.

Further sampling, done by Sugar Camp, further revealed the presence of PFAS in the facility’s impoundments and in permitted outfalls.

Andrew Rehn, Water Resources Engineer with Prairie Rivers Network, believes the contamination of the water takes away from the right every human has to undamaged water systems.

“The public has a right to healthy, undamaged water systems,” Rehn said. “Sugar Camp Mine has failed to ensure toxic pollutants like PFAS are not discharged into Akin Creek and Middle Fork Big Muddy River, and must be held accountable for the harm they have caused to both the local community and to downstream watersheds.”

The lawsuit aims to require Sugar Camp to immediately take corrective action to stop the discharge of PFAS or firefighting foam containing PFAS into nearby waters.

The lawsuit also aims to achieve civil penalties of up to $50,000 for each violation, and additional civil penalties of $10,000 for each day the violation continues.

Foresight Energy LLC, the company that owns the mine, did not immediately respond for comment.

