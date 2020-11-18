SIH again reports record number of patients in hospital with COVID-19

Cases of COVID-19 are spiking across the region, too. In Jackson County, over the past six weeks the number of weekly positive cases increased more than 1,100%, the health department said Wednesday. The number of COVID patients in hospitals locally is now at a record high. One out of every four hospital beds in Illinois is currently occupied by a COVID patient.

“We are not asking you to follow the mitigation measures because the government requests so. We are asking the mitigation measures be followed because right now, at this critical time, your community needs you to do so,” Bart Hagston, Jackson County public health administrator, said in a news release.

SIH system director of laboratory services Diana Biggs talked about testing for COVID-19 and how the process has developed at SIH. The system brought up the COVID lab in mid-August.

She said once SIH identified space for the COVID lab, the setup was rapid. Biggs said it took a team effort to get it up and running that included a lot of people across many departments. Having the lab in-house has greatly impacted the time it takes to get results, too.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“With very few exceptions, our turn-around time is less than 24 hours,” Biggs said.