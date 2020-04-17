SIH announces furloughs for some staff

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Southern Illinois Healthcare has announced furloughs for some staff.

“SIH is working diligently to preserve our future while making difficult decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Steep declines in volumes due to the postponement of elective surgeries and ongoing cancellations for outpatient care have led to the difficult decision to begin furloughs. We will re-evaluate the need for continued furloughs every two weeks during this crisis,” a statement from Rosslind Rice, spokeswoman for SIH, read.

Impacted employees will retain their medical insurance. They may use earned time off and may use up to an additional 40 hours, going negative in their earned time off bank without penalty. They also may apply for a $1,000 loan while they wait for unemployment benefits.

An undisclosed number of employees in patient and non-patient care are affected.

SIH late in March had asked employees in some departments to take 40 hours off in a matter of two weeks.

SIH created a $2 million fund to support employees unable to work due to COVID-19 illness.

“We have no intention of long-term, permanent layoffs. SIH regrets having to take this action and hopes to return to normal business operations as soon as possible,” the statement read.

— The Southern

