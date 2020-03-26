SIH asks some employees to take extra time off during next 2 weeks

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois Healthcare has asked employees in some departments and roles to take an extra 40 hours off during the next two weeks.

“The decision to ask employees to take this time off was not made lightly. It is two-fold. Foremost, to comply with the Illinois governor’s request to shelter-in-place and support social distancing. Second, with elective surgeries on hold and cancellations in the thousands across the system, our volumes are down tremendously. Many departments are not operating at full or even 50% of their normal capacity. We believe this will change as more people are tested for COVID-19,” SIH Spokesperson Rosslind Rice said.

She explained that staff in patient-care roles, such as nurses, patient care techs, housekeeping and food service personnel, will not be affected. Leaders who manage a department, staff members who are replaced by others when they are absent, and those involved in incident command also are excluded.

Staff who were asked to take extra time off have many different roles. They include those who work in registration, billing, finance, physician recruitment, compliance, education and research.

“Those are some of the areas that are able to more easily flex their staffing for a week or two,” she said.