SIH Cancer Institute begins expansion to meet region's need for treatment

“It’s a big project,” Budde said.

The projected cost of the project is $21.7 million. Badiu said $15 million will go directly to construction. The project will create 200 jobs for two years, according to SIH leaders. The expansion is expected to take 21 months to complete.

Dr. Muhammad Popalzai, medical director of SIH Cancer Institute, said they very quickly were running out of space.

“The number of patients kept going up and up. The idea is that patients will not have to travel to St. Louis or Nashville for treatment,” Popalzai said.

Badiu said SIH Cancer Institute has seen 225 to 300 patients per day since they instituted a strict visitation policy due to COVID-19. Since 2015, they have grown from 40-45 patients receiving radiation to 65-75. Infusion patients have gone from 19 to 55-65.

Hours have been expanded many days to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., just to get all the patients into treatment. They saw an increase in patients of 41% from March 2020 over March 2019.