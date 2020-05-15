SIH Cancer Institute begins expansion to meet region's need for treatment

CARTERVILLE — When the 43,500-square-foot SIH Cancer Institute opened Mach 2, 2015, SIH officials had planned for a certain volume. The need proved to be much greater.
CEO Rex Budde said they assumed a certain level of need in Southern Illinois based on patients currently seeking cancer treatment and other factors. Budde said the center institute was “so wonderfully well-received” that they quickly ran out of space.
Last week, SIH broke ground on an expansion project that will add 20,000 square feet to the existing Cancer Institute.
Jennifer Badiu, SIH System Director Cancer Services, said the project will include more space in the laboratory, pharmacy and patient treatment areas.
The lab will move to the front of the building and double in size. It will jump from two blood draw stations to six, and add a blood bank.
“If labs come back showing a patient needs a blood transfusion, it can take as long as two hours to get the blood back to the cancer institute,” Badiu said.
That means a patient who needs two units of blood could run out of time and need to come back the next day to get the second unit of blood. With the blood bank, a patient might only wait half that time.
The addition will include doubling the number of seats for infusion and expanding the medical space.
“It’s a big project,” Budde said.
The projected cost of the project is $21.7 million. Badiu said $15 million will go directly to construction. The project will create 200 jobs for two years, according to SIH leaders. The expansion is expected to take 21 months to complete.
Dr. Muhammad Popalzai, medical director of SIH Cancer Institute, said they very quickly were running out of space.
“The number of patients kept going up and up. The idea is that patients will not have to travel to St. Louis or Nashville for treatment,” Popalzai said.
Badiu said SIH Cancer Institute has seen 225 to 300 patients per day since they instituted a strict visitation policy due to COVID-19. Since 2015, they have grown from 40-45 patients receiving radiation to 65-75. Infusion patients have gone from 19 to 55-65.
Hours have been expanded many days to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., just to get all the patients into treatment. They saw an increase in patients of 41% from March 2020 over March 2019.
A plus for doctors is that the expansion provides space for specialists to see patients at the cancer center. Currently, cancer patients have to see specialists like pulmonologists in other locations. Bringing those doctors to the cancer center will allow for greater collaboration with the cancer specialists.
Currently, many of those interactions are taking place in online formats, but Popalzai said there is no substitute for face-to-face interaction among specialists.
“It’s exciting to know we can get people the care they need. I consider it one of the greatest things I’ve been involved in during my career,” Budde said.
