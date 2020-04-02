× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In a week that has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the Southern Illinois region, the head of Southern Illinois Healthcare spoke with The Southern about preparations underway by the region's largest provider.

SIH has been at the forefront of Southern Illinois' response to the global pandemic, quickly mobilizing to increase bed capacity, and stand up a screening hotline and drive-through testing centers.

"It’s been crazy. But you know what, I’m blessed to work with a lot of amazing people and because of that they make it sane and they make it work," Rex Budde, SIH's president and CEO, said Tuesday. Budde said the community support shown to SIH employees also "means everything."

As of early Thursday afternoon, 17 counties across Southern Illinois had confirmed 22 cases — most of them in Randolph and Jackson counties. The situation is evolving daily, Budde noted. When he spoke to The Southern on Tuesday, there were no patients at an SIH facility with a confirmed case, but that had changed to one by Thursday.

By the end of March, more than 5,000 people had called the SIH COVID-19 hotline, and more than 1,500 utilized virtual medical visits. Of those, 752 people patients were referred to an SIH drive-through testing site, and 454 samples were submitted to labs for COVID-19 testing.

SIH is a nonprofit corporation that employs about 4,000 people. It operates Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, Herrin Hospital and St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murhysboro, in addition to primary care clinics and specialty centers such as the SIH Cancer Institute in Carterville.

Below is a lightly edited transcript of the interview:

What steps has SIH has taken to prepare for an outbreak of COVID-19 in our region?

One of the first things we did is we implemented our incident command process — putting the food chain in place, if you will, on how decisions get made. It was all part of our disaster preparedness process. The kinds of things that have rolled out of that is we developed the 24-hour COVID-19 hotline, virtual visits and the drive-thru testing sites. This is designed so that before someone goes into the emergency room, there’s a process to get reviewed and find out if they’ve got any issues.

We’ve also set up triage tents outside each one of the hospital’s emergency departments. So as a patient pulls up, they get triaged outside to see — before they go inside — if they go into one our respiratory care site areas that have been specially set up in the EDs (emergency departments), or just through the regular ED process.

We’ve postponed all our elective surgeries. If people were needing a hip replaced or a knee replaced — and not to put that down in any way, shape or form — because if you’ve got a bad hip or knee or something else like that, you want it fixed — but the idea is to push that off for right now. One of the big reasons was to protect all the PPE (personal protective equipment), and another is, quite frankly, just to keep people away from the hospitals that don’t need to be there for their protection and for the hospital’s protection and therefore for the community’s protection.

All staff enter and physicians enter the buildings in one location. And they get screened. They get their temperature taken. They get asked a couple of questions. We also do that with folks visiting the hospitals. We’ve narrowed where they can come into the hospital.

And then we’ve had to go to that no-visitor policy, which I know is upsetting. Gosh, if you’ve got a loved one in the hospital — you want to be with them. And there are a couple of exceptions to that. But again, we’ve just got to keep the number of people roaming around in the hospitals to an absolute minimum.

And the other thing we’ve done is we’ve created these COVID screen-out units, and also treatment units. The treatment unit is not necessarily an ICU bed, because we’re trying to keep our ICUs, for the most part, pristine, because we still have people who are having heart attacks and strokes and need open heart surgery and trauma patients and those sorts of things.

We’ve set up COVID treatment sites. For example, at Memorial, we set one up in the back of the same-day surgery area where we have the negative pressure rooms. Now, there are no patients there because we have no documented COVID patients in the hospitals right now. And then we’ve got plans for — if this thing breaks crazy — where’s the next place we’ll set up a unit.

Right now, Chicago is the epicenter of the outbreak in Illinois. Are you anticipating a surge in confirmed cases and patients related to COVID-19 complications in Southern Illinois?

The analogy I like is this is a time when being a country mouse is better than being a city mouse. That lack of population density helps us if people behave themselves, and practice good distancing.

We’re hopeful, and there will be more positives. But so far, everything has been caught pretty early. ... And if we get a surge we’re ready for it.

Because of the steps we’ve taken, we have dramatically reduced the census in our hospitals, so that if the surge happens, we can absorb it. If it doesn’t, which we all hope it doesn’t, then we’ll have been very, very cautious for all the right reasons. But I think you have to assume the worst on this thing.

What worries you the most about this?

We worry a lot about prisons and nursing homes. We worry a lot about that. Particularly in the nursing homes, you have a lot of fragile people who fit the profile of the folks who respond the worst to this virus. We have really good working relationships with our nursing homes, and I think people have moved really quickly on trying to isolate the residents, and keep an eye on things. Because it could be a true problem if it got into a nursing home.

If inmates in a state prison or county jail contract COVID-19 and need hospital care, would they be treated at an SIH facility?

We do take care of prisoners when they need surgeries and things like that. One of the decision points we’re working on right now is trying to find out what the state’s plan is on what we’re going to do if this thing breaks bad in one of the prisons.

That’s not to say the state doesn’t have a plan. We just don’t understand how we’re going to coordinate all of our efforts just yet. So now we’re focusing on that very closely, trying to see what resources need to be put in place. Again, that’s a densely populated setting that if it gets in there, it could spread pretty easily because people are so close to each other.

A lot of people in the region are understandably concerned about the economy, their jobs and small businesses. Some cite the relatively low number of cases that have been confirmed in our region to date and suggest that the strict closure measures are an overreaction. What would you say to them?

As somebody who runs a business, I know that our actions to reduce our patient volumes are going to be a significant financial hit for us. But you have to plan for the worst. If you don’t plan for the worst on something like this, and I think we all hope and pray that it’s not going to happen. But boy, you could have a real problem on your hands and people could die, lots of people could die. So I think being careful right now is judicious. I know the first thing I’m going to love doing is going out to eat at a restaurant once this thing is all behind us.

I think the likelihood — again, just because of the dynamics of the area — of us having a wildfire on our hands, are less in an area that’s not as densely populated as in a city.

But you don’t want to be the person who treats this trivially, and then you’ve got a problem. And then it ends up in a nursing home and 10 people die in a couple of weeks because of that. I hope we look back on this and go, ‘Wow, this was a Y2K event,’ meaning we did a lot of preparation with little fallout. Because quite frankly that means we did our job right.

The requirements for testing remain pretty strict, and a lot of people have been turned away for testing. Do you anticipate that testing requirements will loosen, and tests will become more widely available?

Yes, I think it will change over time. IDPH has had some pretty specific rules because of the limited number of tests they’ve had. And there have been people who’ve wanted to be tested who have no symptoms, no reason to be tested — outside of their own personal fear. Which I get that, I certainly get that. The process we put in place helps screen that, and meet up with the IDPH guidelines. IDPH has done a really nice job of turning test results around in a day or two.

And then we’ve used some outside labs for tests. Now, they’re (the private labs) swamped and it’s been taking longer to get those test results. There are more test opportunities and testing kits coming online.

And actually, if we can get the tests and the reagents, we have the equipment to do our own testing. But, we’re in line with everybody else to get that stuff so that we can start to do our own testing.

When might this happen for SIH?

My best guess is it will be a few weeks before we get that because logic tells you they’re going to go to the areas of high density where the greatest risk is. And I can’t argue against that — to get those supplies into New York and Chicago and LA and Houston and the big cities.

It will get better. They’re gearing up on their testing.

I wish we could do an immediate test and 15 minutes later people knew where they stood because getting the ability to do that, it will probably be a key factor in trying to loosen up some of the constraints — if we can find out if people are with or without the disease quicker. And we can find out that it seems to be fading away, then we can begin to reopen the businesses.

Do you get the sense that our testing rates — or level of under-testing — is in proportion to the rest of the state’s?

IDPH has dictated testing guidelines, and everybody across the state is living up to those guidelines. So we have the same guidelines in place. Now, they’re going to test more people in Chicago than we’re going to test down here just because of the sheer density of the population, and more people are very symptomatic up there as opposed to down here.

IDPH has been very consistent across the state with ‘This is how we’re going to do things.’ And they haven’t been picking and choosing to be preferential to one area versus another. They’ve got their standards, they’ve put them out there, and we’re all living with those standards.

Does Southern Illinois have the bed capacity to handle a surge if COVID-19 spreads more rapidly in our region in the coming weeks?

We have plans to convert rooms as we need them. We have our ICUs, like at Memorial, we have 21 beds, plus we will also set up another seven or eight beds in our COVID unit we converted, with plans to slowly go through and, if we had to, continue to convert beds by using the HEPA filters to create the negative air flow and all those sorts of things.

Right now, in the ICU we’re taking care of our heart patients and stroke patients, and we would really like to be able to do that. But we’re prepared, in both Herrin and Memorial (in Carbondale) to take care of those types of patients. So we have a goodly number of beds we can do that with. With St. Joe’s (in Murphysboro), what we’re going to do if this thing breaks crazy is take non-COVID patients and treat them over there and not have active treatment of COVID inpatients at St. Joe so that we can have an area for other kinds of treatment.

We’ve got special permission from the state, who moved on this almost overnight, that we can expand our beds at St. Joe’s if we need to. Right now, I would tell you that we’ve got great flexibility in the configuration of our beds. We have adequate access to beds. As we always do in health care, the biggest thing we probably worry about is having enough nurses.

But we are taking some of our nurses who haven’t been trained on vents and things like that and actively training additional nurses, so that we have even more and more capacity going forward.

Does SIH have adequate access to ventilators?

We have a great supply of ventilators. The total number, by time you add everything up in all of the different areas, we have some 80 ventilators. And we’re only using a few. And we’ve ordered some more. Again, we’re probably not going to need them, but we would rather overshoot this thing and be extra cautious so people down here get great care. We’re well supplied with ventilators.

What sort of help does SIH anticipate receiving from the federal government under the recent financial packages passed by Congress and signed into law by President Trump to help the nation through this time?

We will get some. But as of right now, because the law has been passed but the rules haven’t been written — and i know people are working furiously to get that done — I can’t sit here and tell you that I know.

I’m quite sure that we will get something. I just don’t have any idea what it is right now. We’re operating under the principle of: We’ll deal with the money later. Let’s just be ready to take care of people.

You recently announced that some employees would have to take 40 hours off work in the next two weeks. Are you anticipating additional action related to your workforce, such as layoffs or furloughs or reductions in hours?

A number of our departments adjust staff based on volume. So we’re used to doing that. But we also have certain departments that don’t do that because they are less volume dependent. But because this thing has dropped (SIH’s patient count) so significantly, we have to kind of spread this thing out and protect not only our employees, but also protect the corporation.

So we have asked people to take 40 hours off. They can apply for unemployment or they can use ETO (earned time off) time. ... People are eligible to apply for unemployment and in Illinois there’s also partial unemployment. And we’re looking at the details of, ‘OK, what are we going to do if this thing drags on for months and months and months.’

We’re going to bounce back from this, and there will be a back end to this thing at some point in time — hopefully sooner rather than later. And the business is going to come back. If you’ve got a bad knee or a bad hip, you’re going to want that fixed. So we will come back. Certainly, we want to handle this so we don’t hurt our employees, and try to bring balance to this whole equation. Because we’re going to need all 4,000 employees when this thing is over with. And if there’s a crazy surge, we’re going to need them real quick.

Should some employees anticipate that some will be asked to take furloughs or see a reduction in hours?

You just don’t know what you don’t know. And we will be judicious in our response to protect not only the corporation, but also not to shift too much burden to our employees individually, because we value our employees. We know they’re scared already anyway, because of all of this stuff in the region, and we certainly don’t want to add to that.

We have not had one conversation about permanent layoffs. We talked about furloughs for temporary periods of time as these volumes have dipped so low, but again, that will all come back and people will be back on the payroll … We’re still trying to figure this out, and hopefully we’ll have that answer this week, exactly what are we going to do beyond the next couple of weeks.

(In a follow-up call on Wednesday, Budde added that SIH has determined that any employees who are furloughed will keep their benefits while they are on leave. Further, he said employees will have the option of using earned time off, and if they do not have adequate hours, they will be able to go into "negative ETO" borrowing against future earned time off. Budde said he anticipates that any furloughs would take place over the next 30 days or so.)

What has this situation revealed to you about SIH and its employees?

People are scared. You wouldn’t be a normal human being if you weren’t scared. But they are committed to our mission, which is to care for the health and well-being of all the people in the communities we serve. And they’re there. They’re running their shifts. They’re doing what they have to do. People are supporting each other. We’ve got social workers who help, and we’ve got them out talking to the staff to help people so they’re not afraid — trying to walk and talk to the staff as much as possible.

Our people are working so hard. And the community’s been amazing.

We’ve had pizza places bring food up to the folks who work at the outside tents to do the screening, and the messages on the sidewalk, all of that stuff is powerful. And you know, it’s not just my employees. It’s the other hospitals in the region. It’s the other EMS folks who are exposed, and the police officers and the firefighters, the truck drivers — the people who are in the grocery stores making sure we can still get food.

The thing that’s wonderful out of this kind of tragedy is when you see the best of the best and how people can — and in fact do — pull together.

