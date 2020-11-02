SIH closely monitoring staffing levels as COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases climb

SIH's medical teams have seen patients ranging in age from 18 to 102. While some patients have come from long-term care facilities, which have thus far accounted for the majority of COVID-19 deaths, most COVID-19 patients seeking care at a SIH hospital are not nursing home residents.

Of the 200 admissions in the past two months, only 10 were from skilled nursing facilities, Moore-Connelley said.

Testing positivity rates — that is, the number of tests returning positive out of overall tests performed by SIH — are also surging, and currently stand at about 13%, the highest rate since the pandemic began, said Moore-Connelley. That’s out of about 3,000 tests performed in each of the past two weeks.

With the holidays approaching, Moore-Connelley and Budde said they understand that people will be tempted to gather with their families and cast aside the risk of spreading COVID-19, but she implored them to reconsider.

“We’re certainly concerned with seeing more of an uptick in the winter and with the holidays coming because the positives that we are seeing right now are coming from people getting together and having those social gatherings,” she said. COVID fatigue is real, she said, and encouraged everyone to "hang in there."