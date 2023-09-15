CARBONDALE — A team from New Orleans EMS delivered the keynote address of SIH Trauma and Critical Care Conference Thursday afternoon in the event center at Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort. The team of five is part of the program “Nightwatch” on the A&E Network.

Their address, “Blood in the Big Easy,” explained how they administer blood to critical patients before they reach the hospital. Lindsay Fealko, Shaquille Harris, Joe Frazer, Heather Currie and Janette Yates presented the program.

Frazer said prehospital blood administration is saving a lot of lives in cities around the world. In New Orleans, one of the first American cities to follow the procedure, is giving cold blood to patients in the field in about five or six minutes.

“It’s important. We are saving a lot of lives,” Frazer said.

When a trauma or critical patient loses blood, the blood loss must be stopped as quickly as possible and the blood replaced. Historically, those emergency personnel would try to stop the bleeding and transport patients to the hospital for a blood transfusion.

New Orleans EMS began to study changing that protocol to allow some paramedics to give patients blood in the field. After several years and numerous delays, they worked out guidelines and, after another delay from Hurricane Ida, they began training personnel.

Since December 2021, they have administered blood to roughly 200 patients, and most of them had great outcomes, according to Currie.

“I’ve seen people turn around like that,” Currie said, snapping her fingers.

Fealko and Yates talked about the importance of controlling hemorrhaging.

“We’re going to stop the bleed because that is what will kill them (the patient) first,” Fealko said.

They look for signs of shock, then administer two units of blood, followed by calcium and TSA.

Frazer told the crowd about the first patient he gave blood to. The man had been stabbed seven times and walked a mile home. He had lost a lot of blood and was near death. Frazer gave him two units of blood, calcium and TSA. By the time they reached the trauma center, the patient was awake and asking about his dog.

“After that call, I was like, 'we’re on to something here,'” Frazer said.

The New Orleans EMS personnel was invited to the conference by Roy Oellermann, a paramedic at Jackson County Ambulance Service.

Oellerman and his fiancé took a trip to New Orleans three years ago during the height of the COVID pandemic. Their daughters love “Nightwatch,” so he decided to try to get some autographs for the girls. He emailed New Orleans EMS, and they agreed to sign t-shirts for them.

They dropped off t-shirts in New Orleans. When they returned to get the signed shirts, they met some of the personnel and got pictures with them.

When the conference came up, he invited them to come and talk about their prehospital administration of blood.

“They are the first ground ambulance to be able to carry blood,” Oellerman said, adding that helicopters have been the ones to give blood

Dr. Joseph Hake served as emcee for the conference. He said their topics on Thursday included acute extremity emergencies, stroke, child sever child abuse, abdominal aortic aneurysms and other topics.

He said this is the first conference of its kind in Southern Illinois. It offered free continuing education, which doctors, nurses and EMS personnel are required to do. Everything was free, including meals and snacks.

“It really helps give hospital and pre-hospital personnel training and care,” Hake said.

The conference continues Friday.