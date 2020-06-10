SIH COVID-19 Relief Fund provides grants to 18 social service agencies

Boys & Girls Club of Southern Illinois was one of 18 agencies in the lower 16 counties that received funding in the first round of application review. Each agency will receive $1,000 to address social determinants of health and other COVID-19 related needs.

BGCSI has been providing dinner to between 125 and 150 families each day, for a total of more than 13,000 meals since March 16. Tina Carpenter, executive director, said they purchase food from local restaurants, then distribute it to families. She added that the restaurants have provided these meals at a discount. The program not only helps feed hungry families, but also brings in revenue for struggling businesses.

“It means a lot for us to get this support. It means we’ll be able to keep supporting local families,” Carpenter said.

The grant will pay costs for two days of meals.

Recipients of the first round of funding are listed with their plans to use the funding below.

In addition to BGCSI, recipients are:

Carbondale Warming Center Jackson County will purchase soap, paper towels, soap dispensers, masks and sanitizer.