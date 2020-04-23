SIH doctor gives tips for wearing masks, now required in Illinois

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CARBONDALE — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday extended Illinois' stay-at-home order through May 30, with some modifications. One of those modifications includes requiring face coverings for everyone in indoor public places and in places where people can't maintain a 6-foot distance from others.

The pace of life for many ground to a halt after the deadly COVID-19 respiratory virus began spreading in the U.S. earlier this year. Pritzker began issuing stay-at-home orders last month and also shut down nonessential businesses in an effort to curb the spread. In that time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has done its best to offer guidance to people living in the U.S. about how to best mitigate their risks of contracting or spreading the virus. One of its recent recommendations was to wear a protective mask in public places. Pritzker on Thursday made that recommendation a requirement for Illinois residents.

Matt Winkleman is a family physician with the Southern Illinois Healthcare Medical group in Harrisburg. He said it was important to remind everyone that wearing a mask is about considering others.