SIH has started COVID-19 antibody treatments, offering glimmer of hope among dismal numbers

During Wednesday's weekly COVID-19 briefing by Southern Illinois Healthcare, Dr. Marci Moore-Connelley, chief medical officer, and Jennifer Harre, chief nursing officer, offered a glimmer of hope amid dismal figures for staff shortages and bed capacity.
SIH Memorial Hospital and SIH Herrin Hospital had 62 COVID-19 patients on Monday. That number includes 16 in intensive care unit, seven of whom are on ventilators.
“The majority of the patients are still coming from the community,” Moore-Connelley said.
Southern Illinois' Region 5 of the state's virus response plan has a seven-day rolling test positivity rate of 12.5% and 165 patients hospitalized with the virus as of Nov. 29, the latest date for which data are available. The region has 36.3% of its hospital beds available, with only 14.7% of the region’s ICU beds available.
Harre said the number of staff out sick, which includes 40 to 50 nurses each day, is still concerning. SIH has between 150 and 200 staff members out each day who are positive for COVID-19, have COVID-like symptoms or are quarantined after exposure to the virus.
COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Additional deaths reported in Alexander, Franklin, Hardin, Massac and Perry counties Wednesday
Contact tracing shows that positive cases among hospital staff have come from community spread or exposure through another staff member. Hospital staff are not contracting COVID-19 from positive patients. Two or more staff members may have a meal or go on a lunch break together and take their masks off while eating. One exhibits symptoms a few days later, and the others have to quarantine.
The hospitals are at capacity for the number of beds staffed with nurses to care for patients. Moore-Connelley said the hospitals also are at capacity for critical care or ICU beds most days.
Support Local Journalism
“We are looking at care delivery models to figure out how to care for more patients,” Harre said. That includes looking at nurses in the system who no longer work at the bedside and partnering with nurses already offering bedside care.
The two hospital leaders did offer some hope.
The hospital has started to treat patients with monoclonal antibody therapy. The therapy gives antibody treatment to patients who are at high risk for serious complications from COVID-19 as outpatients to prevent them from needing to hospitalized. An infusion area has been established at Herrin Hospital to offer the therapy.
“We’re receiving some of that supply, but it's still in short supply,” Moore-Connelley said. “We just started a soft rollout this week.”
The therapy is offered to patients over age 65 and those who have diabetes, are immune suppressed, have lung disease or certain other conditions. More information will be available on the SIH website soon.
The hospital is planning to receive its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine in December and does have the type of cold storage it requires. The vaccine will be distributed to the state, which will send them to local health departments. The hospitals will get their allocations from the health departments.
“We are trying to figure out where and how to distribute the vaccines,” Harre said.
The first doses will go to the frontline workers caring for COVID-19 patients.
Harre had another reason to have hope. “We see a lot of our COVID admissions recover,” Harre said.
Staff line the halls and cheer as those patients are discharged. “That’s great to watch,” she added.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.