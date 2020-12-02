SIH has started COVID-19 antibody treatments, offering glimmer of hope among dismal numbers

The hospitals are at capacity for the number of beds staffed with nurses to care for patients. Moore-Connelley said the hospitals also are at capacity for critical care or ICU beds most days.

“We are looking at care delivery models to figure out how to care for more patients,” Harre said. That includes looking at nurses in the system who no longer work at the bedside and partnering with nurses already offering bedside care.

The two hospital leaders did offer some hope.

The hospital has started to treat patients with monoclonal antibody therapy. The therapy gives antibody treatment to patients who are at high risk for serious complications from COVID-19 as outpatients to prevent them from needing to hospitalized. An infusion area has been established at Herrin Hospital to offer the therapy.

“We’re receiving some of that supply, but it's still in short supply,” Moore-Connelley said. “We just started a soft rollout this week.”

The therapy is offered to patients over age 65 and those who have diabetes, are immune suppressed, have lung disease or certain other conditions. More information will be available on the SIH website soon.