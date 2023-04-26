MAKANDA — Southern Illinois Healthcare hosted a luncheon at the Giant City Lodge to honor all the system’s volunteers, including those at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital, SIH Herrin Hospital, Harrisburg Medical Center and Second Act. SIH has a total of 154 volunteers.

Debbie Glodo of Murphysboro volunteers at the gift shop at St. Joseph Memorial Hospital. She is the “Wednesday girl.”

Glodo was retiring from teaching in June of 2014 and looking for a place to spend her time. As a member of St. Andrews Catholic Church in Murphysboro, she has been close to all the nuns at the hospital.

“I love it. It’s a very positive place to be. All the people are so grateful the shop is open,” Glodo said.

She added that volunteering at the hospital is uplifting.

“If I’m having a bad day, I walk in and immediately feel good,” Glodo said.

She said the hospital was in jeopardy of closing at one time, but the people of Murphysboro rallied and helped save it.

“We need more volunteers. It gives me that heartwarming feeling because I am doing something for my community,” she said.

During the event, volunteers heard from the administrators of the hospitals.

Don Hutson, administrator of Harrisburg Medical Center, told the volunteers you can learn a lot about a person’s values by looking at their calendar and their checkbook to learn how they spend their time and their money.

He said the volunteers spend their time helping others.

He said the hospital is working on two big projects.

They are increasing their behavioral health services and hope to build a facility to house those services.

In September, the hospital will transition to EPIC, a new electronic medical record.

“Thank you for what you do, and more appropriately, thank you for who you are,” Hutson said to the volunteers.

Rodney Smith, administrator of Herrin Hospital, gave an update on their projects.

Herrin is adding a new CT machine that will be dedicated to the emergency department. Smith said their machines may be busy in the imaging department, but they don’t want to make a patient in the emergency department wait for imaging. An additional CT machine will allow for shorter wait times.

The hospital purchased a building on Illinois 148 which has become their rehabilitation department. It is much easier for patients to get in and out of than coming to the hospital. The new facility houses improved pediatric services and sports medicine.

When rehab moved from the hospital, their old space was remodeled and became the new cardiac rehab department, which includes pulmonary rehab. They moved from the basement to the first floor and doubled their space.

“I know you have plenty of opportunities to volunteer. When I see a group like this gathered in one place, thank you for volunteering your time with us. Thank you for everything you do for Herrin Hospital and SIH. You are very special to me,” Smith said.

Al Taylor, administrator of Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, said he wrote a list of what happened when his grandmother was in the hospital 30 years ago. He keeps that list on his desk in his office as a reminder. The first word on that list is volunteer.

Taylor thanked the hospital auxiliary for donating to the Cancer Center, upgrading and adding seats for infusion, and for their work with the trauma system.

He said the hospital is replacing and adding machines in radiology that has required construction to move volunteer services. The hospital also continues to add physicians and specialists.

“I want to thank you for the good work you do at the hospital,” Taylor said.

Sue Odle, administrator of St. Joseph Memorial Hospital, said the hospital received a grant related to catastrophic failure of a cooling tower during COVID-19. The grant was used to purchase a second generator to prevent another issue like that from happening at the hospital again.

They are also finishing a project to enclose the front desk. That project destroyed a mural that had been at the hospital for a long time, and they were unable to replace it.

The hospital is funded by the Adorers of the Blood of Christ, so they approached them about providing some artwork to replace the religious mural. Odle said they donated three beautiful stained glass windows that are being framed to hang in the hospital lobby.

“What drew us here was taking care of people and giving back. We see that every day in the hospital with people like you. You fill in a lot of places and do things we wouldn’t be able to do without you,” Antes said. “Thank you for everything.”

Volunteers were given pens that can be engraved at The Pink Geranium Gift Shop at Memorial Hospital. They also received scratch-off cards to win prizes.