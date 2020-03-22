SIH implements no-visitor policy for patients at its facilities

Southern Illinois Healthcare announced Sunday that due to the threat of community transmission of the COVID-19 virus, it is no longer allowing visitors for patients at its facilities, with some exceptions.

According to the statement from SIH, the policy is effective immediately. Visitors under age 18 will not be permitted.

Exceptions to the policy include:

Birthing Center patients may have one dedicated support person;

Pediatric/Special Care Nursery patients may have one parent or guardian at a time;

Patients with behavioral health, developmental delays or altered mental status for whom a family member or caregiver is integral to their care or safety may have one dedicated support person;

Patients in the Emergency Department may have one dedicated support person;

Patients at end-of-life may have one dedicated support person; and

Other considerations may be made on a case-by-case basis when essential to ensure the emotional well-being and care of the patient.

All visitors to SIH facilities will undergo a temperature check and COVID-19 screening upon entry. Visitors will not be allowed to enter if they have fever, respiratory symptoms or exposure risk, according to the statement.

For more information, visit https://www.sih.net/covid19-signs-and-symptoms/visitor-policy-changes.

