SIH loses one of its own front-line employees to COVID-19 as hospitalizations increase

Russell said it’s been hard to say goodbye to her mom, and she hopes that sharing her story might make others take COVID-19 more seriously. Russell said she doesn’t judge people who don’t understand how serious the pandemic is, as she was among them until recently. But that has changed. Her mom had health issues, including having undergone several surgeries to remove cancer from her colon, followed by chemotherapy, as well as COPD and borderline diabetes. But she was managing her health conditions well, and was relatively active. The cancer was in remission, she rarely missed a day of work and she couldn’t sit still from excitement at her grandsons’ baseball games.

“Even I didn’t take it really seriously until she got sick,” Russell said. “I just thought it was a big ole presidential hoax but people have got to realize it’s real and it’s a nasty thing. It turned her lungs to concrete and she was about to lose her right foot because no oxygen was getting to her right foot … She was only 59, and she survived colon cancer.”