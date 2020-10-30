SIH loses one of its own front-line employees to COVID-19 as hospitalizations increase

As COVID-19-related hospitalizations escalate at Southern Illinois Healthcare’s Carbondale and Herrin hospitals, the medical group has lost one of its own front-line employees to the disease.
Tammy Overturf, who died last Sunday, worked for the past three years at Logan Primary Care Center in Herrin, as both a front-desk registration specialist and in the call center.
More recently, she also was picking up weekend shifts at SIH’s COVID-19 drive-thru testing tent in Marion because she needed extra money to pay her property taxes, said her daughter, Michelle Russell. Typically, she paid them with her tax return, but the money was delayed getting to her account. Her daughter was nervous about her working in the COVID-19 tent, as Overturf had only recently beaten colon cancer. But her mom, she said, wasn’t one to ask for help, and prided herself in working hard and paying her bills on time.
“She shouldn’t have been out there doing that,” she said. “But she knew she had to get stuff done, and she never complained.”
Russell said she can’t say with certainty that her mom contracted the virus at the testing site, but the work there put her at high risk for exposure, despite the many precautions employees take. Her job entailed recording patient information prior to testing.
Russell said she was informed that her mom was the first SIH Medical Group employee to die of COVID-19-related complications; a hospital spokeswoman said she could not confirm because of patient privacy laws. Overturf, of West Frankfort, was 59 years old.
In an internal message to SIH staff, Darrell Bryant, SIH Medical Group’s vice president and chief operating officer, called Overturf an “invaluable” member of the SIH team. “This loss is a manifestation of our greatest fear, and a heartbreaking reminder of the serious reality of this devastating illness,” Bryant wrote. “We mourn the loss of our colleague and friend, and offer our condolences to her family and loved ones.” An employee shared the memo with Russell, who provided it to The Southern.
Overturf received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 on Oct. 5 after about a week of struggling with a headache, followed by nausea and overall physical weakness. She hesitated to get tested at first, Russell said, dismissing it as the flu, and assuming she would bounce back in a few days. She was admitted to Herrin Hospital the day after testing confirmed COVID-19 as she labored to breathe.
Within days, her health rapidly declined. Her lungs collapsed and were bleeding, her liver enlarged, her kidneys shut down and she went into respiratory arrest, according to her best friend, Dottie Nikolich, of Christopher. “She suffered greatly with this,” Nikolich said.
As she “coded" on Oct. 12, Russell said a team of doctors worked to bring her back to life, and she was placed on a ventilator. Overturf stabilized, but she never woke up again. Seeking more advanced care, her family sought to move her to Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Russell said goodbye to her mom at Herrin Hospital just before Overturf was taken by helicopter to St. Louis 10 days later. That was the last time she saw her.
Once there, her condition continued to deteriorate, dashing hopes for a recovery. “On Saturday the 24th, I talked to the doctors and they said everything keeps going wrong." That day, Russell and her husband, her dad and Overturf’s boyfriend drove to St. Louis to make the difficult decision to remove her from life support. “They were just keeping her body here. We set her free,” she said.
Overturf is one of 50 people to die of COVID-19 compilations in the past month across 15 Southern Illinois counties.
SIH reported this week that the hospital system saw its highest single-week increase in hospitalizations for COVID-19 illness between Oct. 18 and Oct. 24. The hospital admitted 36 patients during that time frame between Carbondale Memorial and Herrin Hospital.
Since the start of the pandemic, 222 Southern Illinois residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died. The majority —137 people — were residents of long-term care facilities. But a growing number of community members are also succumbing to the disease, including patients as young as their 40s. Others who survive may still get sick enough to require hospitalization.
Since the start of the pandemic, SIH has admitted patients for COVID-19 complications ranging in age from 18 to 102, said SIH spokeswoman Roz Rice. Some patients were from long-term care facilities, though not the majority.
Russell said it’s been hard to say goodbye to her mom, and she hopes that sharing her story might make others take COVID-19 more seriously. Russell said she doesn’t judge people who don’t understand how serious the pandemic is, as she was among them until recently. But that has changed. Her mom had health issues, including having undergone several surgeries to remove cancer from her colon, followed by chemotherapy, as well as COPD and borderline diabetes. But she was managing her health conditions well, and was relatively active. The cancer was in remission, she rarely missed a day of work and she couldn’t sit still from excitement at her grandsons’ baseball games.
Southern Illinoisans who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 say their stories should be a wake-up call
“Even I didn’t take it really seriously until she got sick,” Russell said. “I just thought it was a big ole presidential hoax but people have got to realize it’s real and it’s a nasty thing. It turned her lungs to concrete and she was about to lose her right foot because no oxygen was getting to her right foot … She was only 59, and she survived colon cancer.”
She hopes her mom is remembered for all the good she did for their family and for those around her. Overturf had a great spirit about her and loved to make people laugh. “She wanted everybody to be happy,” she said. She also gave selflessly of herself. She was fiercely loyal and would stop what she was doing to help a friend in need. Russell said she’s been touched by the outpouring of people who have called to tell her that her mom helped them in countless ways. “That’s such an inspiration and I want to be just like her,” she said.
Overturf's passions included cheering on the Frankfort Redbirds at athletic events, Cardinals baseball games and sports cars. Most recently, she was driving a bright red Dodge Challenger. But as much as she enjoyed those things — and it was a good amount — her life revolved around her two grandsons.
Only about a week before she was hospitalized for COVID-19 on Oct. 6, she was standing on the sidelines in West Frankfort cheering on her youngest grandson's baseball team. “She was a dugout grandma — she was,” said Nikolich, her friend.
“Tammy was very easygoing,” she said. “I can’t say maybe a handful of times I’ve ever seen her mad. She tried to see the good in every situation.”
Russell said her mom tried to live her best life in service to God, her family and friends, because she wanted to ensure she could join her youngest daughter in heaven when it was her time to go. Russell’s sister, Brooke, died at the age of 3 in 1995 in an accidental pool drowning. Russell said she takes some comfort knowing they are together now.
She also hopes other people heed her warning so they might avoid the pain her family is suffering right now. "I don’t want this to happen to people, something needs to slap them in the face," she said.
