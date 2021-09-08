SIH: More people treated with monoclonal antibodies to prevent COVID-19 hospital stays

SIH is treating more and more COVID-19 patients with monoclonal antibodies, but early detection and treatment are key, hospital officials said Wednesday.
The infusion has been successful in keeping people out of the hospital at a critical time when staffing is limited and hospital beds are full with severely ill patients, staff said.
Dr. Sara Malone, chief medical officer for SIH Medical Group, said 83 patients received the antibody treatment at Herrin Hospital and Harrisburg Medical Center last week alone.
“We have seen increases since Aug. 2. By mid-August we surpassed our previous highs. We hit a new high number every week,” Malone said.
One limiting factor is the number of hospital staff to do the infusions — a process that takes at least two hours.
SIH said 80 staff members were out sick Wednesday, including an estimated 39 or 40 who tested positive for COVID-19.
Monoclonal antibody treatment is available to qualifying COVID-19 patients. Ideal patients are 65 and older and weigh at least 80 pounds, or older than 12, weigh at least 80 pounds and have one or more risk factor, including a body mass index of 25 or higher, kidney disease, heart or lung disease, diabetes or pregnancy.
She said the CDC recently dropped the BMI requirement from 35 to 25. A BMI of 25 means a patient is overweight.
“The current guidelines for the drug has really expanded the number of people who qualify to receive monoclonal antibody therapy,” Malone said.
Monoclonal antibodies must be given within 10 days of the onset of symptoms. Malone said she sees patients who have symptoms for a few days before they call her office. Then they get tested and wait a couple more days. By the time they call to ask for the monoclonal antibodies, it is day 7.
She stressed that patients need to reach out sooner.
“Treatment works best is started at the onset of symptoms. Schedule a telehealth visit with your primary care provider and they can assess if you meet the criteria and get treatment started,” Malone said.
Monoclonal antibody therapy is an infusion treatment. It takes about one hour, plus another hour for monitoring, meaning it takes staff more than two hours to complete each treatment.
Early in the pandemic, the antibodies used for this treatment came from blood donated by people who had recovered from COVID-19. Now, antibodies are created in the lab in the form of a drug.
'Holding steady'
Malone's comments came Wednesday as SIH held its second virtual news conference in the last two weeks. The weekly briefings were something SIH did last year at the height of the pandemic but recently reinstated due to a resurgence in cases.
SIH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marci Moore-Connelley gave an update on COVID-19 statistics. She said the number of patients hospitalized with the virus seems to have leveled off a bit, as the numbers of patients are staying the same.
“We are treading water and holding steady,” Dr. Moore-Connelley said.
As of noon Tuesday, 66 patients were in the hospital, including eight fully vaccinated. Of the 66, 20 were in ICU and 17 were on ventilators. Two of the patients on ventilators were fully vaccinated.
“We continue to see that the vaccine prevents serious illness and encourage everyone to get vaccinated,” Moore-Connelley said.
In July, 75 patients were hospitalized with the virus. The number of patients tripled in August to 225. In July, less than five patients with COVID-19 died. Almost 25 patients died in August.
The positivity rate is running at 15 to 17 percent.
“More and more people are coming to the drive-through (testing site) to get tested,” she said.
She added that SIH opened an additional testing area. Staffing also is an issue at the numbers of people seeking a test rises. To get a COVID-19 test, call the hotline at 844-988-7800.
The hospital has more than 30 beds closed because of staffing issues. Moore-Connelley said they are “very limited” in accepting transfers into the hospital. They also continue to closely look at any surgery that will require an in-patient bed and postpone cases that can safely wait.
SIH is working with the state of Illinois to get additional resources, including staff, to open some of those beds.
“The best way to get ahead of this is to get vaccinated,” Moore-Connelley said.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078