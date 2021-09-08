SIH: More people treated with monoclonal antibodies to prevent COVID-19 hospital stays

SIH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marci Moore-Connelley gave an update on COVID-19 statistics. She said the number of patients hospitalized with the virus seems to have leveled off a bit, as the numbers of patients are staying the same.

“We are treading water and holding steady,” Dr. Moore-Connelley said.

As of noon Tuesday, 66 patients were in the hospital, including eight fully vaccinated. Of the 66, 20 were in ICU and 17 were on ventilators. Two of the patients on ventilators were fully vaccinated.

“We continue to see that the vaccine prevents serious illness and encourage everyone to get vaccinated,” Moore-Connelley said.

In July, 75 patients were hospitalized with the virus. The number of patients tripled in August to 225. In July, less than five patients with COVID-19 died. Almost 25 patients died in August.

The positivity rate is running at 15 to 17 percent.

“More and more people are coming to the drive-through (testing site) to get tested,” she said.

She added that SIH opened an additional testing area. Staffing also is an issue at the numbers of people seeking a test rises. To get a COVID-19 test, call the hotline at 844-988-7800.