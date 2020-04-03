SIH official talks about COVID-19 plan as it cares for 2nd positive patient

“Placing a mask on that patient really reduces the risk, first to our staff, then to other patients,” Burton said.

If the patient is not sick enough to be admitted, they are sent home with instructions to care for themselves at home. Those who need to go into the emergency department go into “respiratory pods.” Basically, the ED is divided into two parts: one for patients suspected of or confirmed positive for COVID-19, and the other for all other patients.

Burton stressed that the plans are designed to increase as the need to treat patients with the virus increases.

“We have plans to scale up at all facilities,” he said.

SIH Herrin Hospital and Memorial Hospital of Carbondale each have rule-out units and positive units. Rule-out units have 12 beds in Herrin and 15 in Carbondale, with positive units having six beds and eight beds respectively. The positive units are capable of entirely being negative air flow units. Once the hospitals hit a set number of patients in those units, they will open the next unit.

“We’re fully prepared to scale this up to whatever we need to do to take care of our community and our staff,” Burton said.