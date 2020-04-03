SIH official talks about COVID-19 plan as it cares for 2nd positive patient

SIH Director of Trauma and Emergency Services Garrett Burton would like everyone to know two things about the SIH response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
First, SIH has a plan to care for patients with the virus and those suspected of the virus while continuing to care for the stroke, heart attack and trauma patients they treat on a regular basis. And second, everyone can support the work of the doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, lab and imagine technicians and others at the hospital by doing one thing — staying home.
SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale admitted its second COVID-19 patient Thursday evening. According to public health officials, as of Friday, Jackson County has 10 known COVID-19 cases, while Williamson County has three; Franklin, Saline and Massac counties each have one; and Randolph County has 17.
“COVID-19 patients are still treated similarly to other infectious diseases,“ Burton said.
For example, the hospital treats patients with influenza every year. Both COVID-19 and influenza require droplet precautions because they are spread in respiratory droplets expelled when someone sneezes, coughs or talks.
“The COVID-19 virus lives in heavy droplets. That’s where we get 6 feet. They can travel about 6 feet. It’s a little different for the flu, usually about 3 feet,” Burton said.
The hospital has two units ready for patients, a COVID-19-positive unit, which houses patients with positive test results and a “rule-out” unit for those suspected of having the virus.
Staff working with patients in those units must wear gowns, gloves, surgical masks and eye protection. Burton said the units have dedicated staff.
Certain procedures, like intubation or inserting a chest tube, increase the risk of spreading the disease by releasing aerosolized respiratory droplets, which are finer and can hang in the air longer. For those procedures, staff must upgrade to N95 masks or CAPR helmets — both filter those finer particles out of the air.
“We are treating patients with the virus like we do anything else,” Burton said.
One thing that is different due to the pandemic is the way patients come into the hospital.
“We have created a sorting process in front of the emergency department before patients come into the hospital. Patients who meet respiratory symptoms known to be COVID-19 symptoms are triaged in front of the emergency department,” Burton said.
Air in the tents is free flowing, which helps disperse the virus and lowers the risk of spreading it. Healthcare providers are in full PPE, and patients are given masks.
“Placing a mask on that patient really reduces the risk, first to our staff, then to other patients,” Burton said.
If the patient is not sick enough to be admitted, they are sent home with instructions to care for themselves at home. Those who need to go into the emergency department go into “respiratory pods.” Basically, the ED is divided into two parts: one for patients suspected of or confirmed positive for COVID-19, and the other for all other patients.
Burton stressed that the plans are designed to increase as the need to treat patients with the virus increases.
“We have plans to scale up at all facilities,” he said.
SIH Herrin Hospital and Memorial Hospital of Carbondale each have rule-out units and positive units. Rule-out units have 12 beds in Herrin and 15 in Carbondale, with positive units having six beds and eight beds respectively. The positive units are capable of entirely being negative air flow units. Once the hospitals hit a set number of patients in those units, they will open the next unit.
“We’re fully prepared to scale this up to whatever we need to do to take care of our community and our staff,” Burton said.
Not only is the medical staff ready, Burton said the staff responsible for cleaning is ready, too. They deal with influenza and C. diff on a regular basis, and occasionally tuberculosis. The principles for cleaning remain the same.
Burton has seen the region pull together in times of a natural disaster, and COVID-19 has the region pulling together once more, he said.
“I’m not only proud to work for SIH, I’m proud to be a Southern Illinoisan,” Burton said. “There’s a reason I’m going without sleep. I want to protect everybody.”
He said the virus should not be taken lightly, nor should the order to shelter in place.
“I implore all your readers; the best thing to do to help is to stay home, clean your hands, disinfect your home and catch up on Netflix,” Burton said. “If we can do this, we can stop COVID-19 in its tracks.”
