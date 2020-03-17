SIH opens drive-through COVID-19 testing

As the situation with COVID-19 virus continues to evolve, SIH announced Tuesday that it has three drive-through testing clinics for individuals who meet the criteria for additional analysis through the the 24-hour SIH COVID-19 hotline’s screening process.
The testing locations are not open to the public. They are specifically for patients with a provider’s referral through the hotline, 844-988-7800. An electronic doctor’s order is required and can only be issued following a call to the SIH COVID-19 Hotline.
Staff from SIH dressed in personal protective equipment, or PPE, will perform specimen collection, or nasal swabs, for COVID-19, flu and other respiratory illnesses through the driver’s side or passenger side window. Patients will not have to leave their cars.
SIH will rely on Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and/or commercial laboratories to perform the COVID-19 tests, if indicated after flu and other respiratory symptoms are ruled out.
Dr. Matthew Winkleman, a physician at SIH Primary Care in Harrisburg, said anyone with a fever, cough or who is short of breath should call the hotline to further assess their risk for the COVID-19 virus. This system offers fewer potentially infectious touch points than a traditional office visit.
“We want to keep people in the safest setting, both for their sake and the medical staff’s sake by limiting the amount of exposure,” Winkleman said.
He said local medical staff is trying to be diligent and working very hard to address each patient based on their symptoms. They also want to avoid bringing illness into the healthcare setting to protect other patients, those without symptoms of COVID-19 and staff.
“We have to be very careful as this is happening, we are still seeing patients with influenza, RSV and all kids of other illnesses, not COVID-19. Other things right now are more prevalent,” Winkleman said.
He added that a lot of testing is happening to rule out influenza. COVID-19 testing is being done on fewer patients, based on travel, age, comorbid diseases and a negative flu test.
Jennifer DeHaemers, SIU associate provost for enrollment management, is one of the people who was tested at SIH and is quarantined awaiting COVID-19 test results. She shared some of her experience on Facebook in hopes that others would take the situation more seriously.
“I, at first, thought this was a little overblown, sort of like the panic ahead of a winter snow storm or hurricane watches and warnings. So, I kept to my plans. However, in the last couple of weeks, I began to think it wasn’t overblown at all, but I didn’t make changes to my plans,” she said.
On Sunday, she woke up “feeling a little achy,” but chalked it up to tight muscles. She went to the grocery store to get food, ran normal errands and went on a search for toilet paper. As the day wore on, she became more achy and eventually decided to take her temperature. It was elevated.
DeHaemers' temperature was higher on Monday and she was very achy. Because she has Type 2 diabetes, she called her doctor and was referred to the SIH COVID-19 Hotline.
She was interviewed about her symptoms and asked about travel. Although she had not traveled internationally, she had made eight trips to three airports in a week and a half.
She was told to wait for a call very soon from a health provider in Southern Illinois. They repeated the screening questions and instructed her to go to a drive-up clinic.
Screening took more than two hours with wait times. DeHaemers was swabbed for the flu, which was negative. She then had a chest X-ray. After a two-hour wait, she was swabbed again for other respiratory illnesses and sent home.
She received a call saying she had pneumonia later in the evening and was told Illinois Department of Public Health was reviewing her case. A short time later, as she was picking up medication for her pneumonia, she received a call that she was being tested for COVID-19.
“Today, I feel less achy, my temp is lower and I’m not having trouble breathing. I’m quarantined until at least my symptoms subside and longer if it turns out I have COVID 19,” she said.
DeHaemers learned several things from her experience. First, our health services are in no way prepared for this. “They are doing their best and I truly appreciate what they are doing,” she said. “Knowing how awesome our health care workers are, I’m confident they will adapt as quickly as possible.”
She suggests taking extra patience, kindness and care for others with you at every step. Also, take snacks and drinks if you go for testing.
“I feel like I am surrounded by amazing people working extremely hard in an extraordinary situation to protect our vulnerable neighbors, serve our community and be good stewards of resources that may become very limited,” Winkleman said.
