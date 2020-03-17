SIH opens drive-through COVID-19 testing

He said local medical staff is trying to be diligent and working very hard to address each patient based on their symptoms. They also want to avoid bringing illness into the healthcare setting to protect other patients, those without symptoms of COVID-19 and staff.

“We have to be very careful as this is happening, we are still seeing patients with influenza, RSV and all kids of other illnesses, not COVID-19. Other things right now are more prevalent,” Winkleman said.

He added that a lot of testing is happening to rule out influenza. COVID-19 testing is being done on fewer patients, based on travel, age, comorbid diseases and a negative flu test.

Jennifer DeHaemers, SIU associate provost for enrollment management, is one of the people who was tested at SIH and is quarantined awaiting COVID-19 test results. She shared some of her experience on Facebook in hopes that others would take the situation more seriously.

“I, at first, thought this was a little overblown, sort of like the panic ahead of a winter snow storm or hurricane watches and warnings. So, I kept to my plans. However, in the last couple of weeks, I began to think it wasn’t overblown at all, but I didn’t make changes to my plans,” she said.