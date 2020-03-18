SIH postpones elective surgeries in COVID-19 precaution
SIH postpones elective surgeries in COVID-19 precaution

Southern Illinois Healthcare announced in a post on its website Wednesday that it is postponing elective surgeries based on guidelines from the Surgeon General and American College of Surgeons.

SIH is postponing all elective surgeries and procedures for the next 30 days or until the COVID-19 crisis is under control, the statement reads. Urgent and emergent procedures will continue as normal.

SIH will continue with procedures that cannot be postponed, including cardiovascular, oncology, acute pain cases, labor and delivery, and trauma; diagnostic procedures related to cancer or imminent health risks; and outpatient endoscopies and other related procedures that meet the criteria. Other procedures that don't fit into those categories will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, according to the statement.

Any patient impacted will be notified.

— The Southern

