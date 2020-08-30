 Skip to main content
SIH Primary Care Harrisburg to close Monday after employees test positive
SIH Primary Care Harrisburg to close Monday after employees test positive

SIH Primary Care Harrisburg will be closed Monday for deep cleaning after several employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from Southern Illinois Healthcare.

The release said the decision was made to close because an abundance of caution, and that all scheduled appointments will be converted to video and/or telephone visits. Patients will be notified of this change.

SIH Outpatient Rehabilitation and lab services will also be closed Monday, as they are located within the same building, an SIH representative said Sunday evening.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 43 0 38
Franklin 334 1 210
Gallatin 63 2 55
Hamilton 47 1 39
Hardin 18 0 18
Jackson 924 21 816
Jefferson 462 30 351
Johnson 114 0 82
Massac 62 1 46
Perry 290 8 215
Pope 13 1 10
Pulaski 120 1 100
Randolph 724 8 566
Saline 165 3 135
Union 407 20 327
Williamson 920 12 482
White 123 0 97

SIH is working with the Egyptian Health Department and SIH infectious disease personnel to begin contact tracing, the release said, and that the positives are from community contact and not work-related exposures.

The release stated that while interacting with patients, all staff wear personal protective equipment (PPE) and follow cleaning protocols throughout, and because of the measures, SIH believes there is no risk of COVID-19 exposure to patients recently treated at the clinic.

The SIH COVID-19 Hotline (844-988-7800) is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, and drive-through testing is available at SIH Urgent Care in Marion and near the campus of SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale at Illinois 13 and Poplar Street.

 

Concerned about COVID-19?

