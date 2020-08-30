SIH Primary Care Harrisburg to close Monday after employees test positive

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIH Primary Care Harrisburg will be closed Monday for deep cleaning after several employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from Southern Illinois Healthcare.

The release said the decision was made to close because an abundance of caution, and that all scheduled appointments will be converted to video and/or telephone visits. Patients will be notified of this change.

SIH Outpatient Rehabilitation and lab services will also be closed Monday, as they are located within the same building, an SIH representative said Sunday evening.

SIH is working with the Egyptian Health Department and SIH infectious disease personnel to begin contact tracing, the release said, and that the positives are from community contact and not work-related exposures.

The release stated that while interacting with patients, all staff wear personal protective equipment (PPE) and follow cleaning protocols throughout, and because of the measures, SIH believes there is no risk of COVID-19 exposure to patients recently treated at the clinic.

The SIH COVID-19 Hotline (844-988-7800) is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, and drive-through testing is available at SIH Urgent Care in Marion and near the campus of SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale at Illinois 13 and Poplar Street.

