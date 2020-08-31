 Skip to main content
SIH Primary Care Harrisburg to reopen Tuesday after COVID-19-related closure
Saline County

Southern Illinois Healthcare's Primary Care Harrisburg will reopen Tuesday after it was closed Monday because several employees tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Monday news release from SIH, the clinic will resume normal operations on Tuesday after the facility was cleaned professionally and all employees and providers were tested. The release states operations will resume at the clinic with continued vigilance for wearing personal protective equipment, appropriate cleaning and infection-prevention protocols.

SIH Primary Care Harrisburg to close Monday after employees test positive

According to the release, the clinic is collaborating with Egyptian Health Department, which covers Saline County, and SIH infection prevention personnel to care for the health and well-being of the impacted employees. The Southern reported on Sunday that the positive cases at the clinic were from community contact and not work-related exposure.

Along with the primary care facility, the outpatient rehabilitation and laboratory services in the building also will resume on Tuesday.

— The Southern

