SIH receives large PPE donation from Tuskegee Next Foundation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A friendship between two women led to SIH receiving a donation of 10,000 N95 masks and bottles of hand sanitizer on Thursday morning.

Linda Baker, a professor at the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at SIU, and Rona Fourte met about three years ago in the Chicago area.

Fourte is a member of the board of directors of Tuskegee Next, which builds on the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen to provide aviation training to minority and at-risk youth.

“I kept in contact with Linda after she moved down here,” Fourte said.

Tuskegee Next was looking for a way to give back in the communities where their cadets train, one of those being Carbondale. When Fourte was asked if she could find a contact in Carbondale, she knew who to call. She called Baker, who put her in touch with Woody Thorn, vice president and chief development officer for SIH.

“We are really about partnerships," Fourte said. "A lot of our cadets come through Southern Illinois University."

Fourte flew down Thursday with the pilots to make the donation to SIH on behalf of Stephen Davis, founder of Tuskegee Next, and Josh Davis, president of The Will Group, an industrial lighting company.