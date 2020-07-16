SIH receives large PPE donation from Tuskegee Next Foundation

A friendship between two women led to SIH receiving a donation of 10,000 N95 masks and bottles of hand sanitizer on Thursday morning.
Linda Baker, a professor at the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at SIU, and Rona Fourte met about three years ago in the Chicago area.
Fourte is a member of the board of directors of Tuskegee Next, which builds on the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen to provide aviation training to minority and at-risk youth.
“I kept in contact with Linda after she moved down here,” Fourte said.
Tuskegee Next was looking for a way to give back in the communities where their cadets train, one of those being Carbondale. When Fourte was asked if she could find a contact in Carbondale, she knew who to call. She called Baker, who put her in touch with Woody Thorn, vice president and chief development officer for SIH.
“We are really about partnerships," Fourte said. "A lot of our cadets come through Southern Illinois University."
Fourte flew down Thursday with the pilots to make the donation to SIH on behalf of Stephen Davis, founder of Tuskegee Next, and Josh Davis, president of The Will Group, an industrial lighting company.
Both small planes were flown by graduates of the Tuskegee Next Program. “It was just like I was flying in United Airlines,” Fourte said.
Tuskegee Next pilots Marcellus Freeman, of Chicago, and Jessica Vargas, of Villa Park, flew the planes to Carbondale. Freeman flew with pilot Logan Arlis. Vargas was with Paul Kirmis.
Vargas had never flown the type of plane she was in Thursday. Kirmis, a flight instructor who volunteers with Tuskegee Next, used the time to train her on the different instrument panel.
“I’m here mainly to say thank you for the very needed N95 masks,” Thorn said.
Thorn explained that half of the donation of masks will be set aside for use in SIH facilities. The N95 masks are especially important for staff involved in caring for COVID-19 patients.
The other 5,000 masks will be given to agencies in the seven-county region SIH serves, including Federally-Qualified Health Centers, skilled nursing facilities and dental offices, according to Angie Bailey, system director of Community Benefits. Emails will be sent to organizations that qualify.
“We started with places at higher risk,” Bailey said.
To get a share of masks, organizations in those groups must apply. Applications will be accepted through July 27. Bailey expects the masks to be distributed the week of Aug. 3.
“We look forward to building on this partnership,” Fourte said.
