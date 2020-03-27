You are the owner of this article.
SIH refers 300 for COVID-19 testing
editor's pick top story
Region

032820-nws-sih-testing-1.jpg

Workers staff a COVID-19 screening site in Murphysboro.

 Byron Hetzler

Southern Illinois Healthcare has released some information about their COVID-19 response. Their 24-hour SIH COVID-19 Hotline, virtual visits and drive-through testing clinics are key to their response.

As of Wednesday, here are the numbers:

More than 3,700 people had called the hotline.

Virtual visits have been utilized for 1,500 people.

Subsequently, 637 patients were referred to an SIH drive-through testing clinic.

Specimens from 300 individuals have been sent for COVID-19 lab analysis.

As of Friday morning, there were four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Southern Illinois, two in Jackson County and one each in Franklin and Williamson counties.

The SIH COVID-19 hotline number is 844-988-7800.

— Marilyn Halstead

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

