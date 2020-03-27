SIH refers 300 for COVID-19 testing

Southern Illinois Healthcare has released some information about their COVID-19 response. Their 24-hour SIH COVID-19 Hotline, virtual visits and drive-through testing clinics are key to their response.
As of Wednesday, here are the numbers:
More than 3,700 people had called the hotline.
Virtual visits have been utilized for 1,500 people.
Subsequently, 637 patients were referred to an SIH drive-through testing clinic.
Specimens from 300 individuals have been sent for COVID-19 lab analysis.
As of Friday morning, there were four confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Southern Illinois, two in Jackson County and one each in Franklin and Williamson counties.
The SIH COVID-19 hotline number is 844-988-7800.
— Marilyn Halstead
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
