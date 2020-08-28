SIH seeing increase in hospitalizations as COVID-19 cases spike in parts of Southern Illinois

Earlier this month, the Bureau of Prisons reported an outbreak at the federal prison in Marion. According to the agency’s website, a total of 136 inmates tested positive and have since recovered. Two inmates who tested positive died. The BOP is reporting no active cases at this time.

Eldridge said the federal prison’s cases were not included in any of the case count reports issued by the local health department.

Bart Millstead, SIH’s chief operating officer, said that although Carbondale Memorial has seen an increase in patients with COVID-19, SIH, at all hospitals across its system, still has plenty of room for patients with any type of health need. Also, the hospital is able to expand its COVID-19 unit if necessary, he said.

“We are accepting, still, all types of patients. We still have room on our COVID unit as well as inpatient beds for other people that have acute care needs,” Millstead said. “We run at a high occupancy most of the year anyway, so this is nothing new for us.”

Millstead and Moore-Connelley are both part of the SIH System Incident Command leadership for the COVID pandemic.