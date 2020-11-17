SIH sees record COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday, implores public to hunker down

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois Healthcare reported a record 54 patients hospitalized related to COVID-19 on Tuesday between Carbondale Memorial and Herrin hospitals.

As the coronavirus rips through the region heading into Thanksgiving next week, SIH officials are pleading with the public to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible and to rethink plans for large holiday gatherings that include multiple households.

“We are just desperate at coming up with what to say anymore, grappling with the right words to underscore that we’re in a surge, and this is real,” SIH spokesperson Rosslind Rice said.

Rice asked, for the sake of hospital workers — doctors, nurses and others working long hours and sacrificing their own health to tend to the sick — that people set aside political or philosophical differences, wear a mask when around others, and “invest in a short-term sacrifice to stay home as much as humanly possible, only going out for the essentials, and hunkering down especially these next couple of weeks.”

“We have significant community spread that shows no sign of abating, and we’re seeing that play out in our hospitals,” she said.