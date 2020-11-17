SIH sees record COVID-19 hospitalizations Tuesday, implores public to hunker down

CARBONDALE — Southern Illinois Healthcare reported a record 54 patients hospitalized related to COVID-19 on Tuesday between Carbondale Memorial and Herrin hospitals.
As the coronavirus rips through the region heading into Thanksgiving next week, SIH officials are pleading with the public to wear a mask, stay home as much as possible and to rethink plans for large holiday gatherings that include multiple households.
“We are just desperate at coming up with what to say anymore, grappling with the right words to underscore that we’re in a surge, and this is real,” SIH spokesperson Rosslind Rice said.
Rice asked, for the sake of hospital workers — doctors, nurses and others working long hours and sacrificing their own health to tend to the sick — that people set aside political or philosophical differences, wear a mask when around others, and “invest in a short-term sacrifice to stay home as much as humanly possible, only going out for the essentials, and hunkering down especially these next couple of weeks.”
“We have significant community spread that shows no sign of abating, and we’re seeing that play out in our hospitals,” she said.
Statewide, COVID-19-related deaths are up 260% since Oct. 1, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a post on his Facebook page Tuesday. Pritzker also noted the encouraging news from Moderna on Monday that trials showed 95% protection for those who were vaccinated. That announcement comes on the heels of a similar one from Pfizer last week about its vaccine.
This opens up “real hope for possible wide distribution by early spring,” the governor wrote. “Still, that’s months away. So we have to let that inspire us to not give up, to take more precautions for ourselves and for our health care workers.”
In announcing new mitigation measures for the entire state that will be effective Friday, Pritzker said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that increasing hospitalizations and a stressed health care system were driving factors in that decision.
SIH joins hospitals across the state in imploring the public to heed public health guidance and stay home to the degree possible.
On Friday, the Illinois Health and Hospital Association launched a new statewide campaign to encourage people to take reasonable precautions to curb the spread of the virus.
“We are seeing hospitalizations reach new highs just before the holiday season when friends and families look forward to getting together,” said A.J. Wilhelmi, president and CEO of the association, which represents over 200 hospitals and 40 health care systems statewide.
Wilhelmi said it’s possible to rein in the virus, “but all of us must act now.”
Rice said SIH, Southern Illinois’ largest health care system, has bed capacity and is not turning anyone away for any type of care, whether related to COVID-19 or other ailments. But with the rush of patients coming in, some people are experiencing longer wait times in the emergency room prior to admittance.
Staffing concerns also continue to plague the hospital system. At any given day in recent weeks, 100-plus employees have been out on sick leave because they have contracted COVID-19, are awaiting tests results or are quarantined due to exposure, or they are experiencing other routine colds and illnesses more prevalent during the winter season.
“We are stressing our health care system,” she said. Health care heroes on the front lines are “exhausted, and they’re still showing up. We need to do all we can to keep them healthy.”
