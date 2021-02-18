SIH sets vaccine clinic Friday for patients over 65 after receiving unexpected extra doses

Southern Illinois Healthcare will administer nearly 800 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to patients 65 and older on Friday, Feb. 19 after receiving an unexpected supply this week.

According to a news release from SIH, current and former patients of the health care system who are 65 and older are encouraged to schedule appointments through their SIH MyChart account or by calling 866-744-2468 for assistance from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Some appointments may be still be available through the hotline on Friday morning.