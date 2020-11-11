SIH suspends some elective surgeries as COVID-19 patient hospitalizations escalate

Budde said SIH is sensitive to the fact that, though the suspended surgeries are considered elective and for nonlife-threatening health situations, they are important to the people waiting for them who may be living in pain. Some surgeries continue, and Budde said he does not anticipate that changing. In terms of those being postponed, he said a team of physicians is reviewing cases and prioritizing them based on urgency.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The goal is to get anyone asked to postpone their surgical appointments rescheduled as “quickly as possible” as COVID-19 hospitalizations hopefully stabilize and decrease, Budde said. But he wasn’t able to say exactly when that would happen.

“It just depends on how long this peak lasts,” he said. “Hopefully it will be a few weeks.” Budde said everyone in the community must do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by following health guidelines, such as frequent hand washing and mask wearing.

As hospitalizations rise, Budde said officials are concerned that with the approach of Thanksgiving, people will disregard health advice and carry forward with plans for large family gatherings. “We’re going to anticipate the worst, and cut surgeries back to make sure we can take care of people,” he said.